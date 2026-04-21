Meghan Markle 'Absolutely Buzzing' After Australia Tour as She's 'Determined' to Outshine Kate Middleton Amid Royal Feud: Source

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Meghan Markle 'Doesn’t Need the Palace Machine to Shine'

Source: MEGA The Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Australia earlier this month.

“In her mind, it proves everything she’s been saying all long,” a source recently told In Touch. "She doesn’t need the palace machine to shine because she just naturally connects with people in a way that feels far more authentic and modern.” “The outpouring of love they’ve gotten in Australia has really lit a fire under her and she wants to keep this momentum going,” the insider continued. “There are plenty of places to travel to next.”

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Meghan Markle Wants to Be the 'Queen of Hearts'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is 'absolutely buzzing' following her recent trip Down Under.

The Suits star was "determined" to make herself the new "Queen of Hearts" of the continent as she "loves being seen as a huge success on this kind of stage." During the visit, the former actress and her husband stopped by several cities such as Sydney and Melbourne.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018.

"If anything, it’s only reinforced her belief that she can best Kate when it comes to what she can accomplish," the insider continued. Harry, 44, and Meghan shook hands and took pictures with onlookers as they made their way through the country to visit special landmarks. During one event on the trip to Batyr, an Australian mental health group focused on youth education, Meghan got candid about being the target of social media haters.

The Duchess of Sussex Claimed She Was the 'Most Trolled Person' Ever

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle opened up about internet trolls during her Australia visit.