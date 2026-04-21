Meghan Markle 'Absolutely Buzzing' After Australia Tour as She's 'Determined' to Outshine Kate Middleton Amid Royal Feud: Source
April 21 2026, Published 12:46 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent trip to Australia fortified the mom-of-two's belief that she doesn't need The Firm behind her to be the best royal.
According to a source, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, reportedly feels the tour Down Under helped her outshine sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
Meghan Markle 'Doesn’t Need the Palace Machine to Shine'
“In her mind, it proves everything she’s been saying all long,” a source recently told In Touch. "She doesn’t need the palace machine to shine because she just naturally connects with people in a way that feels far more authentic and modern.”
“The outpouring of love they’ve gotten in Australia has really lit a fire under her and she wants to keep this momentum going,” the insider continued. “There are plenty of places to travel to next.”
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The Suits star was "determined" to make herself the new "Queen of Hearts" of the continent as she "loves being seen as a huge success on this kind of stage."
During the visit, the former actress and her husband stopped by several cities such as Sydney and Melbourne.
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"If anything, it’s only reinforced her belief that she can best Kate when it comes to what she can accomplish," the insider continued.
Harry, 44, and Meghan shook hands and took pictures with onlookers as they made their way through the country to visit special landmarks.
During one event on the trip to Batyr, an Australian mental health group focused on youth education, Meghan got candid about being the target of social media haters.
The Duchess of Sussex Claimed She Was the 'Most Trolled Person' Ever
“For now, 10 years, every day for 10 years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world,” she said. “Now, I’m still here.”
“When I think of all of you and what you’re experiencing, I think so much of that is having to realize that you know that industry, that billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks — that’s not going to change. So you have to be stronger than that,” Meghan went on.
The As Ever founder and the Invictus Games creator began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in May 2018. She's been the focus of many online trolls following the duo's exit from the royal family in 2020.