EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals the Massive Difference Between Prince William and King Charles' Approach to 'Handling the Sussexes Problem' Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles are reportedly differing in dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Aaron Tinney April 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles reportedly had a falling out due to 'Megxit.'

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The situation has been further complicated by the recent scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, whose recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office has reinforced palace concerns about reputational risk. A source said: "There is an increasingly noticeable contrast in the way William and Charles are handling 'The Sussexes problem.' William's stance is understood to be much firmer and less flexible, whereas Charles appears more willing to leave space for some form of future reconciliation, even if that is limited in scope. The distinction is less about a fundamental disagreement over the issues themselves and more about how and when to act. William is said to prioritize accountability and consequences, while Charles is taking a more measured approach, mindful of the potential fallout from escalating tensions further. From William's perspective, the so-called 'Sussexes problem' is rooted in a deep erosion of trust, one that has been compounded by the very public nature of the criticisms leveled at the family."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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Source: MEGA Prince William and King Charles reportedly rejected proposals for Sussexes to return as working royals.

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The position has since hardened following scrutiny of Andrew's past activities and associations, which have heightened sensitivity around potential conflicts of interest. A source said: "The situation surrounding Andrew has sharpened sensitivities within the Palace about the risks of blending official duties with private commercial activity. It has underscored how quickly reputational concerns can escalate, and that has made decision-makers far more cautious about revisiting any kind of hybrid arrangement for the Sussexes. In practical terms, it has all but ruled out the possibility of a model where they could continue to represent the monarchy while pursuing independent business interests. The appetite for that kind of compromise has diminished significantly in light of recent events."

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Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.