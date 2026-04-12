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OK! Reveals the Massive Difference Between Prince William and King Charles' Approach to 'Handling the Sussexes Problem'

Split photo of Prince William, King Charles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles are reportedly differing in dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

April 12 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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OK! can reveal Prince William and King Charles are said to be divided over how to approach what insiders describe as the "Sussexes problem," with drastically differing strategies emerging as tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to shape the modern monarchy.

William, 43, and Charles, 77, have both faced years of fallout since Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California.

The decision – widely referred to as "Megxit" – sparked ongoing divisions within the royal family, compounded by public interviews, documentaries and Harry's memoir Spare.

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Image of Prince William and King Charles reportedly had a falling out due to 'Megxit.'
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles reportedly had a falling out due to 'Megxit.'

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The situation has been further complicated by the recent scandal involving Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, whose recent arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office has reinforced palace concerns about reputational risk.

A source said: "There is an increasingly noticeable contrast in the way William and Charles are handling 'The Sussexes problem.' William's stance is understood to be much firmer and less flexible, whereas Charles appears more willing to leave space for some form of future reconciliation, even if that is limited in scope. The distinction is less about a fundamental disagreement over the issues themselves and more about how and when to act. William is said to prioritize accountability and consequences, while Charles is taking a more measured approach, mindful of the potential fallout from escalating tensions further. From William's perspective, the so-called 'Sussexes problem' is rooted in a deep erosion of trust, one that has been compounded by the very public nature of the criticisms leveled at the family."

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Image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

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"That, in his view, makes any straightforward path back extremely difficult. Charles, by contrast, is thought to be weighing both the personal relationships involved and the broader institutional considerations. He is seen as balancing the emotional dimension with the need to protect the monarchy's stability and public image. It is this divergence in outlook that is influencing how decisions are being approached at the highest levels, with each perspective shaping the ongoing strategy in different ways," the insider added.

Both William and Charles were understood to have supported the late Queen's decision in 2020 to reject proposals, which would have allowed Harry and Meghan to operate as part-time working royals while pursuing private business interests.

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Image of Prince William and King Charles reportedly rejected proposals for Sussexes to return as working royals.
Source: MEGA

Prince William and King Charles reportedly rejected proposals for Sussexes to return as working royals.

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The position has since hardened following scrutiny of Andrew's past activities and associations, which have heightened sensitivity around potential conflicts of interest.

A source said: "The situation surrounding Andrew has sharpened sensitivities within the Palace about the risks of blending official duties with private commercial activity. It has underscored how quickly reputational concerns can escalate, and that has made decision-makers far more cautious about revisiting any kind of hybrid arrangement for the Sussexes. In practical terms, it has all but ruled out the possibility of a model where they could continue to represent the monarchy while pursuing independent business interests. The appetite for that kind of compromise has diminished significantly in light of recent events."

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image of Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was arrested in February.

Despite this, Charles is believed to be more open to the possibility of limited personal reconciliation, even if a return to official duties remains unlikely. William, by contrast, is said to remain deeply sceptical, particularly in light of what he views as the impact of Harry and Meghan's public statements on the family and the institution.

A source said: "William is understood to still view the situation through the lens of what he considers a fundamental breach of trust, and that perception continues to shape his stance. From where he stands, any potential return would come with strict expectations that are unlikely to be met in practice. There is also a growing sense that he is focused on the longer-term direction of the monarchy, with an emphasis on a leaner, more tightly defined structure. That vision includes reducing the number of working royals and setting clearer boundaries around roles and responsibilities going forward."

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