Kate Middleton 'Repeatedly' Tried to Welcome Meghan Markle Into the Royal Family

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton clashed during their time in the royal family.

By:

Nov. 20 2024, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle struggled to adjust to royal life, but one royal expert claimed Kate Middleton attempted to help her sister-in-law with the transition.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

According to royal editor Rebecca English, the Princess of Wales “repeatedly” reached out to the Duchess of Sussex to give her advice.

The expert later claimed Kate leaned on Prince Edward's wife, Sophie Wessex, when she married Prince William, as the brunette beauty "valued her wise and steady counsel.”

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle claimed she 'tried so hard' to 'fit in' to the royal family.

In 2019, Meghan hinted at trying to grapple with being a new mother and taking on royal duties.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” the former actress said in the viral interview.

“So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah," Mehgan noted. "I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

English alleged Meghan's comments “shocked” Sophie and Kate.

Despite their inability to build a friendship with Meghan, the two royal wives continue to maintain a close bond.

Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex continue to have a close bond despite struggling to connect with Meghan Markle.

In Harry & Meghan, Meghan shared that she didn't mesh well with Prince Harry's famous relatives.

"We landed in Canada and one of our security guards who had been with H for so long, and these guys were so wonderful, I just collapsed in his arms crying," Meghan said in the docuseries.

"I was like: 'I tried so hard,' and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"

When Meghan first met Kate and Prince William, she was surprised by their demeanor.

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” the mom-of-two admitted.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's final royal event was Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

In her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan credited her lack of preparation on being American.

"I went into it naively because I didn’t grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan shared. "It wasn’t part of something that was part of the conversation at home. It wasn’t something that we followed."

English wrote for Daily Mail.

