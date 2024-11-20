Kate Middleton 'Repeatedly' Tried to Welcome Meghan Markle Into the Royal Family

In 2019, Meghan hinted at trying to grapple with being a new mother and taking on royal duties.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, and so that was made really challenging. And then when you have a newborn, you know. And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” the former actress said in the viral interview.

“So, you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed. It’s um…yeah," Mehgan noted. "I guess, also thank you for asking because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”