Kate Middleton Shares 'Sisterly Bond' With Prince Edward's Wife Sophie Wessex: 'They Are Both Protective of Their Children'

The Duchess of Edinburgh and Kate both grew up outside of the aristocracy, but they have evolved into valued members of the monarchy.

“[Kate and Sophie] have a huge amount in common, having probably formed a bond very much at the beginning," the expert shared. "Sophie was there for Kate in an unofficial capacity because she had the same experience of being a commoner marrying into the royal family."

"They both had really long romances with their husbands-to-be, and Sophie lived at [Buckingham] Palace," Seward added. "By the time they got married, they had more knowledge than the royal brides before them about what they were getting into.”