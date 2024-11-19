Kate Middleton Shares 'Sisterly Bond' With Prince Edward's Wife Sophie Wessex: 'They Are Both Protective of Their Children'
Kate Middleton and Prince Edward's wife, Sophie Wessex, have developed a strong friendship over the years — so much so, their bond was on full display during Remembrance Sunday on November 10.
According to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, the two royal wives “have a sisterly bond, and Sophie is like the older sister Kate never had.”
Seward described them as “incredibly kind girls,” adding, “They are both protective of their children. Sophie has had a young family, so she knows what it’s like trying to protect them while being in the royal world.”
During the event, Wessex stayed close to the mom-of-three.
“The royals have always shown a human side, but there is more warmth now,” Seward continued. “That gesture of Sophie putting her arm around Kate is something you wouldn’t have seen a few years ago.”
Kate attended the gathering just two months after announcing she was cancer-free.
“That moment said a lot. The royal family are all looking after Kate, and there is a protective bubble around her," Seward noted.
The Duchess of Edinburgh and Kate both grew up outside of the aristocracy, but they have evolved into valued members of the monarchy.
“[Kate and Sophie] have a huge amount in common, having probably formed a bond very much at the beginning," the expert shared. "Sophie was there for Kate in an unofficial capacity because she had the same experience of being a commoner marrying into the royal family."
"They both had really long romances with their husbands-to-be, and Sophie lived at [Buckingham] Palace," Seward added. "By the time they got married, they had more knowledge than the royal brides before them about what they were getting into.”
As Kate waits to become queen, Wessex continues to be a trusted resource for the brunette beauty.
“[Sophie] is 17 years older than Kate, and has seen and done it all before,” royal biographer Claudia Joseph previously told a publication. “She [Kate] has found that Sophie is a true confidante and sounding board, and they have developed a mutual respect and an unbreakable bond.”
Fans were excited to see Kate attend Remembrance Day gatherings, as the royal took on a reduced workload this year due to her cancer treatment. In September, Kate took to social media to update fans on her health.
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," Kate continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
While undergoing chemotherapy, Kate and William prioritized their family.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."