OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Shades Meghan Markle By Wearing Designer Who Snubbed Duchess Of Sussex

meghan katemiddleton pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 15 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Kate Middleton's fashion choices are always a crowd-pleaser, but the attire she wore for the annual Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 13, turned heads for more than one reason.

The mom-of-three stepped out at Westminster Abbey in an outfit crafted by Erdem — the same designer that made it clear they preferred to dress the Princess of Wales over Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton meghan markle
Source: mega

Kate's look consisted of a navy embroidered jacket and matching skirt, which she paired with a hat, heels and clutch purse in a similar shade.

According to sources, the actress used to wear Erdem threads all the time, but once she began dating Prince Harry, she only stepped out in the label once.

Being snubbed by the fashion house caused "tension" between the Kate and Meghan — something that's been well-documented over the past few years.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton meghan markle
Source: mega

The ordeal is just one of the reasons the California native began to feel like Kate's subordinate, as an ex-palace staffer claimed the former was "shocked" she could never come "first in the pecking order."

"She hated being a second-rate princess – second to Catherine Middleton, I mean," the source previously spilled to author Tom Quinn. "She thought she would be living in Windsor Castle, for example, and just couldn’t believe it when she and Harry were given Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"She hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless, and to a large extent pointless royal round," the insider added. "She quickly realized that she was treated by the royal establishment and the aristocratic advisers in a slightly condescending way because she was not a blood royal."

The strain between the ladies hit an all-time high before the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, as Meghan claimed an argument over the flower girl dresses left her in tears.

kate middleton meghan markle
Source: mega

The mom-of-two detailed the tiff in her and Harry's Netflix docuseries, which only worsened the divide.

Harry aired out even more allegations by publishing text messages the women sent during the fight in his memoir, Spare, a move that left the monarchy fuming.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.