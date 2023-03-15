Kate Middleton Shades Meghan Markle By Wearing Designer Who Snubbed Duchess Of Sussex
Kate Middleton's fashion choices are always a crowd-pleaser, but the attire she wore for the annual Commonwealth Day Service on Monday, March 13, turned heads for more than one reason.
The mom-of-three stepped out at Westminster Abbey in an outfit crafted by Erdem — the same designer that made it clear they preferred to dress the Princess of Wales over Meghan Markle.
Kate's look consisted of a navy embroidered jacket and matching skirt, which she paired with a hat, heels and clutch purse in a similar shade.
According to sources, the actress used to wear Erdem threads all the time, but once she began dating Prince Harry, she only stepped out in the label once.
Being snubbed by the fashion house caused "tension" between the Kate and Meghan — something that's been well-documented over the past few years.
The ordeal is just one of the reasons the California native began to feel like Kate's subordinate, as an ex-palace staffer claimed the former was "shocked" she could never come "first in the pecking order."
"She hated being a second-rate princess – second to Catherine Middleton, I mean," the source previously spilled to author Tom Quinn. "She thought she would be living in Windsor Castle, for example, and just couldn’t believe it when she and Harry were given Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace."
- Meghan 'Not Brave Enough' To Return For King's Coronation, Ex-Royal Aide Claims: Stunning Prediction Harry Will Go Alone Because Markle 'Will Refuse to Face Music'
- Sarah Ferguson Risks Royals' Ire As She Declares Meghan Markle Gives Rogue Prince Harry 'Love He's Never Felt Before'
- Prince Harry Still 'Very Close' With Princess Diana's Sisters, Glad They Attended Lilibet's Christening After Royal Family's Snub
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless, and to a large extent pointless royal round," the insider added. "She quickly realized that she was treated by the royal establishment and the aristocratic advisers in a slightly condescending way because she was not a blood royal."
The strain between the ladies hit an all-time high before the Sussexes' 2018 wedding, as Meghan claimed an argument over the flower girl dresses left her in tears.
The mom-of-two detailed the tiff in her and Harry's Netflix docuseries, which only worsened the divide.
Harry aired out even more allegations by publishing text messages the women sent during the fight in his memoir, Spare, a move that left the monarchy fuming.