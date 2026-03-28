Kate Middleton's Obsession With One Food Shows She's Become Totally Fixated on Maximizing Her Health Following Cancer Battle
March 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Kate Middleton has sparked fresh discussion about her health-focused lifestyle after revealing a strong preference for coriander and chili – with insiders telling OK! the royal has become increasingly mindful of nutrition following her recent cancer battle.
The future queen, 44, made the rare admission during a visit to Bobby's restaurant in Leicester as part of celebrations marking the Hindu festival of Holi.
While sampling dishes, Kate – who is still recovering after her cancer treatment – paused to ask about ingredients before expressing enthusiasm for one particular herb often considered divisive.
Coriander, known for its polarizing taste, became an unexpected talking point during the engagement, alongside her preference for spice and her approach to tea.
A source familiar with Kate's routine said: "There has been a noticeable shift in how the Princess of Wales approaches her diet, with a greater emphasis on foods that are associated with well-being and recovery. Choices like coriander, which have known nutritional benefits, are part of a broader effort to prioritize health in a very deliberate way."
The source added: "It is less about indulgence and more about intention. She is said to be paying close attention to what she eats, particularly in terms of ingredients that support immunity and overall balance, which reflects a wider focus on maintaining her health after a challenging period."
During the visit, Catherine asked: "Is this coriander?" before smiling and saying: "I love coriander and chilli." Her comments highlighted her enthusiasm for bold flavors, particularly those associated with fresh herbs and spices.
Nutrition experts note that coriander contains antioxidants, vitamin C and compounds linked to digestive health.
A nutritionist said: "Coriander is one of those ingredients that offers both flavor and functional benefits. It has been associated with supporting gut health and reducing inflammation, which makes it an appealing addition to a balanced diet."
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Kate's preference for spice is not new. In 2023, she and her husband Prince William, 43, discussed their differing tolerance for heat during a radio appearance, with William admitting he struggled with strong spice.
Kate explained her approach by adding extra spice at the end of cooking, reinforcing her taste for more intense flavors.
Her visit to Leicester also included a moment that touched on another classic British debate – how to take tea. When offered sugar in chai tea, Kate declined, opting instead for milk.
After tasting the drink, she described it as "lovely."
An insider said: "There is a sense that Catherine has become more disciplined in her approach to everyday choices, including diet. Small decisions, like avoiding sugar or favoring certain ingredients, are seen as part of a consistent effort to support her well-being."
The insider added: "It would be wrong to describe it as extreme, but there is definitely a heightened awareness of how food contributes to overall health. Those close to her say she is more engaged than ever with what she is putting into her body, and she can become a bit obsessed with how ingredients like coriander can benefit her overall."
Observers say the increased focus aligns with a broader trend among public figures who have faced health challenges.
A royal commentator said: "Moments like this, where Catherine speaks candidly about something as simple as food, offer insight into how her priorities may have evolved. It reflects a mindset that places value on longevity and resilience."
The engagement itself formed part of Kate's gradual return to public duties, with appearances carefully paced following her cancer treatment.
A source said: "There is an understanding that maintaining energy and strength is key, and diet plays an important role in that."