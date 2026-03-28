EXCLUSIVE Kate Middleton's Obsession With One Food Shows She's Become Totally Fixated on Maximizing Her Health Following Cancer Battle Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is reportedly obsessed with coriander and chili after her cancer battle. Aaron Tinney March 28 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton has sparked fresh discussion about her health-focused lifestyle after revealing a strong preference for coriander and chili – with insiders telling OK! the royal has become increasingly mindful of nutrition following her recent cancer battle. The future queen, 44, made the rare admission during a visit to Bobby's restaurant in Leicester as part of celebrations marking the Hindu festival of Holi.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton revealed her strong preference for coriander and chili.

Article continues below advertisement

While sampling dishes, Kate – who is still recovering after her cancer treatment – paused to ask about ingredients before expressing enthusiasm for one particular herb often considered divisive. Coriander, known for its polarizing taste, became an unexpected talking point during the engagement, alongside her preference for spice and her approach to tea. A source familiar with Kate's routine said: "There has been a noticeable shift in how the Princess of Wales approaches her diet, with a greater emphasis on foods that are associated with well-being and recovery. Choices like coriander, which have known nutritional benefits, are part of a broader effort to prioritize health in a very deliberate way."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton is still recovering from her cancer treatment.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "It is less about indulgence and more about intention. She is said to be paying close attention to what she eats, particularly in terms of ingredients that support immunity and overall balance, which reflects a wider focus on maintaining her health after a challenging period." During the visit, Catherine asked: "Is this coriander?" before smiling and saying: "I love coriander and chilli." Her comments highlighted her enthusiasm for bold flavors, particularly those associated with fresh herbs and spices. Nutrition experts note that coriander contains antioxidants, vitamin C and compounds linked to digestive health. A nutritionist said: "Coriander is one of those ingredients that offers both flavor and functional benefits. It has been associated with supporting gut health and reducing inflammation, which makes it an appealing addition to a balanced diet."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Princess Kate is enthusiastic about bold flavors.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton and Prince William have different spice tolerances.