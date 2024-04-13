'Anxious' Kate Middleton Is 'Trying to Get Her Strength Back' Amid Brave Cancer Battle
Kate Middleton is trying to keep calm and carry on amid her cancer battle.
“Part of her day-to-day routine is trying to get her strength back,” a source dished about the mom-of-three, who shares Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William.
“She’s going through her treatments, which include chemotherapy, so she’s not supposed to push herself too much," the insider added. “Kate’s anxious to get back to juggling royal duties and the children, but that will take some time."
During this tough time period, Kate, 42, is fortunate to lean on her loved ones.
“Thankfully, she has the love and support of her family," the insider noted. “He’s been such a pillar of strength."
“Kate is so grateful to everyone, including her loyal staff, for pitching in," the source added.
As OK! previously reported, Kate spoke out about the conspiracy rumors regarding her whereabouts on March 22.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in a video posted to social media on Friday, March 22. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
"This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery," she continued. "Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Since then, she's been focusing on herself as her husband dotes on her.
"He is a very reliable, strong person. She doesn’t feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her," a pal revealed of the royal.
"This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort," they added. "She doesn’t feel isolated at all. The nuclear family that they have created so well is an immense support not only to him but to Catherine too."
