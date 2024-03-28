Prince Harry and King Charles Will Have Another 'Short and Formal' Meeting as His Majesty Focuses on Cancer Treatment
Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. to visit his father, King Charles, as he focuses on his cancer treatment.
When His Majesty first announced he was diagnosed with the condition, the Duke of Sussex rushed to his native country to see his dad and hinted at wanting to spend more time with him during this period.
“It won’t be quite so difficult for Harry to see his father, although that relationship is also fraught with pain and a sense of grievance. But Charles knows Harry had a difficult childhood for which he, Charles, was partly responsible and so he is more forgiving than William," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"That said, the meeting between Harry and his father King Charles will be short and formal, simply because any difficult conversations could lead to complaints being widely broadcast when Harry gets back to the States," he added.
Harry's ties to the royal family were greatly impacted by his public move to the U.S., and Harry later criticized Prince William in his tell-all book.
"Just as with the relationship with William, Harry‘s relationship with his father has been badly damaged by the publication of Spare and Harry and Meghan's various interviews – both William and Charles are always going to worry that they can’t say anything privately and off the record to Harry without the real risk that he will go public on anything and everything," Quinn added.
OK! previously reported Harry talked to Good Morning America shortly after his 24-hour trip to London to visit Charles.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry shared. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.
Following the television appearance, royal expert Kinsey Schofield discussed the duke's mannerisms during his television stint.
“I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games," Schofield said on TalkTV.
“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation," the podcaster added.
Commentator Judi James also noticed Harry's mannerisms during the interview.
"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.
"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James noted.
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.