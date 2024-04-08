10 People Who've Spoken Out About Kate Middleton Theories: Stephen Colbert, Piers Morgan and More

Andy Cohen commented on the video of Prince William and Kate strolling at a local farmer's market in Windsor amid intensified rumors.

The Watch What Happens Live host responded to the clip and wrote on X, "That ain't Kate...."

He later apologized for giving into the rumors.

"I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate," the star, 55, stated on a new episode of "Andy Cohen Live." "I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation and they were right."

"I wish I'd kept my mouth shut," the dad-of-two admitted.