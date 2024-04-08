10 People Who've Spoken Out About Kate Middleton Theories: Stephen Colbert, Piers Morgan and More
Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View co-hosts, including Alyssa Farah Griffin, have been open about Kate Middleton's drama.
In one of the show's episodes following the recent controversies and conspiracy theories about the royal, Griffin expressed how much she cared about the Princess of Wales.
"Not to make it heavy, but we know the treatment around [Princess] Diana. We know what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went through," she said of the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding Kate. "Now you have a Princess, a Queen in waiting, that hasn't been seen and the stories just don't pan out. She could resolve this, the palace could, in two minutes by putting her direct to camera."
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen commented on the video of Prince William and Kate strolling at a local farmer's market in Windsor amid intensified rumors.
The Watch What Happens Live host responded to the clip and wrote on X, "That ain't Kate...."
He later apologized for giving into the rumors.
"I just want to say, I am heartbroken by the news about Princess Kate," the star, 55, stated on a new episode of "Andy Cohen Live." "I think someone on Sky News called me a ‘numpty’ during that whole conversation and they were right."
"I wish I'd kept my mouth shut," the dad-of-two admitted.
Blake Lively
After Kate's photoshopped Mother's Day photo went viral, Blake Lively became one of the celebrities who poked fun at the "fail" by posting a comically edited photo on March 15 to promote her beverage line, Betty Buzz.
The Gossip Girl star deleted her post and apologized after Kate confirmed her cancer was discovered during her abdominal surgery.
"I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this. I made a silly post around the 'Photoshop fails' frenzy, and oh man, the post has me mortified today," Lively wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always."
Jamie Lee Curtis
Amid the negative stories about Kate, Jamie Lee Curtis took to her Instagram page to defend the royal princess before the revelation about her cancer diagnosis.
"Can we please just STOP with this bulls--- conspiracy theory? This is a human being with young children, and clearly some sort of a health issue. That is a private matter," she told her followers.
Curtis added, "Do we not have better things to do and more important things to think about and be concerned about than this? It's a really low point in our society when there are SO MANY crucial issues that need our attention."
John Oliver
On March 12, John Oliver appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, during which he spoke about Kate's photoshop issue.
"I was out. I thought, 'Let's all just ignore this we've moved on,' until the photoshop thing," he told Cohen. "That feels, like, you're almost handling badly in an impressive way at this point."
On the other hand, Oliver sparked another conspiracy theory about Kate's potential demise.
"There is a non-zero chance she died 18 months ago," he theorized. "They might be Weekend at Bernie's-ing this situation. I'm not saying it happened, but I'm saying it's non-zero until proven otherwise. Until we see her sitting there with a copy of the day's paper."
- Kate Middleton and Prince William Feel 'Intense Anxiety' About Their Future Amid King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis
- Kate Middleton 'Can Trust' Sister Pippa ‘With Anything She Needs' as Princess Battles Cancer: 'That’s Given Her a Great Deal of Comfort'
- Meghan Markle's Invictus Games 'Takeover': 'People Don't Want' Duchess Ruining Sporting Even Celebration in May
Kerry Katona
Atomic Kitten member Kerry Katona spoke to The Sun regarding the conspiracy theories about Kate.
"I think I was one of them as well, you know, it was like the royal family are our family," she said. "We all think we know them and I understand that better than anybody. Everyone thinks that they know who you are as a true person and I just feel like we've all gone down this rabbit hole and I got sucked in."
The musician added, "I'm no better than the next person. You pick up a magazine. I read about someone and go, 'I can't believe that's happened to him.' Then I read something about myself and go, 'Oh that's a load of b-------,' so I understand how we all get pulled in by it all."
Piers Morgan
Piers Morgan has been vocal about the drama surrounding Kate, as he previously commented on the photos and suggested something was wrong with the royal.
"Why is Princess Catherine, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, spending time hunched over photoshop, making amateur edits of official portraits when they literally have servants to do that?" he asked. "Most baffling of all, why not edit in the missing wedding ring?"
The presenter also told TMZ he thought the photo was edited because Kate was "so much thinner in person."
Sara Haines
The View co-host Sara Haines also shared her thoughts about Kate during an episode of the show.
"The frenzy in the media has been dangerous for their family, and they should come out with a video to say, 'Hey, I'm OK.' That's all I need," she suggested.
Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert has appeared in headlines countless times since the Kate drama started. He initially brought back the rumors about Prince William's alleged affair with Rose Hanbury, saying it had been keeping the Princess of Wales out of the spotlight.
"Now there have been rumors of an affair between William and [Hanbury] since 2019. According to tabloids, back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he 'laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it.' Aha, always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating," he said on the March 12 episode of his show.
Rose's lawyers confirmed they sent a legal notice to Colbert after the host caused a media frenzy with his false statements.
Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg used her power to defend Kate as more people asked about her whereabouts.
"When you buy into this stuff, when they start doing it to your family, or they start doing it to your kids, it's not cute. It's not fun. It really irritates me," she told her The View co-hosts and viewers.
She also assumed Kate wanted to take control of the narrative regarding her photo blunder.