Kate Middleton Spotted With Mom Carole Middleton After Rumors Swirl About Her Whereabouts

kate middleton spotted with carole middleton after rumors spread health
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 4 2024, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton was seen in public on Monday, March 4, in the passenger seat of a car while her mother, Carole Middleton, was behind the wheel — the first time the royal has been spotted since her abdominal surgery. Kate sported a pair of dark sunglasses, as Carole focused on the road.

kate middleton spotted with carole middleton after rumors spread health
Source: MEGA

Carole Middleton is caring for Kate Middleton after her surgery.

"Where is Kate?" began to trend on Twitter, but the palace shrugged off the rumors surrounding the princess' health.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a rep for Kate told an outlet. “That guidance stands.”

kate middleton spotted with carole middleton after rumors spread health
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton won't return to her public life until the spring.

OK! previously reported royal biographer Katie Nicholl told GB News that the mom-of-three is in "no rush" to return to her public life.

She also said that the princess could "talk about her health one day," but she is focused on"getting better for her family and for the duties that lie ahead of her."

kate middleton spotted with carole middleton after rumors spread health
Source: MEGA

Prince William will juggle caring for Kate Middleton and his royal duties.

On Wednesday, January 17, the palace announced Kate was at the London Clinic after having an operation.

"The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," an official statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the statement continued. "Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share."

kate middleton spotted with carole middleton after rumors spread health
Source: MEGA

'Where is Kate Middleton?' was trending on Twitter.

As Kate recuperates, Prince William was initially expected to take a leave of absence to care for her, but after King Charles' cancer diagnosis, the Princess of Wales' relatives will help the future king.

"The Middleton Family share an incredibly tight bond and they’re known to rally around each other when times are tough," royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told GB News. "In this instance, they’re no doubt doing everything they can to help Prince William take care of the children and ensure they remain happy and worry-free."

"It will have been unsettling knowing their mom is in hospital but there’s comfort in having family close at hand," Arbiter noted.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond theorized that Carole is “very worried” about her eldest child, adding that the businesswoman is “clucking around like a mother hen.”

“I’m sure these old friends would know exactly how to keep Kate’s spirits up after such major surgery," Bond told an outlet.

"They have probably pampered her with fabulous gifts of luxurious spa products and hampers of delicious goodies to tempt her tastebuds," the commentator continued. "They know what she might like to watch on TV or to read, and may have been sending recommendations and encouraging her to rest and take the time out she needs."

Photos were published by TMZ.

