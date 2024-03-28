Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Sugarcoated' Princess' Cancer News to Youngest Son Prince Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are juggling life at home with their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while the Princess of Wales focuses on her cancer treatment.
Although the couple told their kids about Kate's condition before announcing it to the public, former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the duo had a different approach when talking to their youngest child, Louis.
“I’m sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children,” Harrold told an outlet. “For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte.”
“The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important,” he explained.
The former staffer became emotional when thinking about Kate having such a serious dialogue with George, 10, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.
“That’s why when you now look at the picture of Kate with her three children, it brings a tear to your eye," the royal insider shared. "For any mother to have that conversation is huge and you can imagine Charlotte and George are going to be good supports for her.”
Harrold added that Louis “probably doesn’t understand too much” about Kate's health.
Although the Wales children are small, Harrold thinks William and Kate are keeping their composure around them.
“It’s a tricky one,” he noted. “I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children.”
On Friday, March 22, Kate revealed her diagnosis after months of being at the center of conspiracy theories.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Harrold spoke to the New York Post.