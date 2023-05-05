Prince William 'Surprised' Kate Middleton With Special Anniversary Gift That Honors Princess Diana
A day to remember!
Last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton marked their 12th wedding anniversary, and while a source claimed they usually keep their celebration "low-key" with "simple" gifts, they went above and beyond this year.
According to the insider, the dad-of-three "surprised" his wife with "a stunning diamond ring that belonged" to his late mother, Princess Diana. On top of that, he also presented her with a "replica of the bouquet of flowers that she walked down the aisle holding on their wedding day — to symbolize their love, unity and friendship."
The Prince of Wales was equally "blown away" by his present. "Kate put her artistic skills to good use and surprised William [with] a framed sketch of the two of them from an old photograph taken during their St Andrew's years," spilled the source.
Since tying the knot in 2011, the couple has gone on to welcome sons Prince George, 9 and Prince Louis, 5, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 8.
And while the family-of-five often looks as happy as can be when out and about, a second source revealed things aren't quite the same behind closed doors.
"No marriage is perfect, including Kate and William’s and they’ve certainly had their ups and downs over the years," the insider noted. "They bicker like most couples and have recently been under pressure dealing with the drama surrounding Prince Harry."
However, "regardless of the obstacles, the couple always pulls through," the insider added.
While there's still tension with Harry, royal expert Kinsey Schofield believes the duo "will tolerate Harry's presence" at King Charles' Saturday, May 6, coronation, "because despite the bad blood and betrayal, there is a deep love for him in both of them."
Nonetheless, as OK! reported, the Duke of Sussex is still planning to leave England as soon as the ceremony concludes instead of staying for the weekend-long festivties
"He’ll be in and out of the U.K. in 24 hours," one source claimed to an outlet. "He will only be doing the coronation service then leaving."
Us Weekly reported on the pair's anniversary gifts.