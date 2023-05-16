OK Magazine
Kate Middleton Trolled for Appearing to Copy Meghan Markle's Look for Eurovision 2023

kate meghan pp
Source: mega
By:

May 15 2023, Published 10:00 p.m. ET

Kate Middleton is being called out for appearing to copy estranged sister-in-law Meghan Markle's look.

The Princess of Wales, 41, made a surprise video appearance at the finale of the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, May 13, stunning in a blue gown as she played the piano. The eye-catching number was a one-shouldered Jenny Packham dress that made Kate stand out while she played the instrument in Windsor Castle ahead of the Eurovision 2023 finale.

katemiddleton prince princess wales twitter
Source: prince &princess of wales/twitter

Though her bright blue dress may have been a nod to last year’s Eurovision winners — Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra — as it is one of the color's of the Ukrainian flag, royal fans felt Prince William's wife was simply copying an old look of Meghan's.

“Kate is copying Meghan again. Same color. Same shoulder. Kate is soooooooo dull," one unimpressed viewer wrote on Twitter.

Meghan's supporters were referring to her dazzling look at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards, where she joined husband Prince Harry on stage in the Christopher John Rogers dress.

meghan kate
Source: mega

Meanwhile, others took issue with the apparent double standard with both ladies wearing one-shoulder dresses.

“I thought royal insiders and palace sources said it was filthy and classless for royalty to wear off-the-shoulder dresses like the one Meghan the Duchess of Sussex wore to the @NAACP Awards,” another wrote, followed by a third who posted a side-by-side comparison of the women wearing their blue gowns. “I guess it is only against protocol when the Black duchess does it & not Kate Middleton," they wrote.

Meghan Markle
katemiddleton mega
Source: mega

Speculation about whether Kate copied Meghan comes after an insider recently pointed out that “There wasn’t really any relationship between the" in-laws. "It was the brothers — Prince William and Prince Harry — who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives."

Source: OK!

"They’re just different. So I think the relationship… was never really there as we, as the world, were hoping," royal expert Nick Bullen continued of Kate and Meghan, noting: “Kate is sort of a well-to-do English girl who hadn’t really had many jobs and had married her prince. Whereas Meghan was a divorced career woman from LA."

He further speculated that Kate and Meghan played nice for the sake of Queen Elizabeth II, but after she died in September 2022, they didn't feel a need to continue pretending that they got along. “I think after the death of the queen, there wasn’t really a relationship to break down. I don’t think it was there in the first place," Nick concluded.

