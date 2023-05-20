Meghan Markle's Friend Priyanka Chopra's Newest Show Takes Pointed Jab at Kate Middleton

While providing another character instructions via an earpiece, Sinh said, "The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!"

Although Chopra stated the line in character, the actress likely knew about the dig towards her bestie's family member before filming. The 40-year-old has been close to the Duchess of Sussex, 41, for many years now and attended Markle's 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.