Meghan Markle's Friend Priyanka Chopra's Newest Show Takes Pointed Jab at Kate Middleton
In Amazon Prime Video's new series Citadel, starring Meghan Markle's pal Priyanka Chopra, one line shockingly bashes the Suits alum's in-law Kate Middleton.
In the show's third episode, Chopra's character, secret agent Nadia Sinh, mentions the wife of heir Prince William in a raunchy dig against the 41-year-old.
While providing another character instructions via an earpiece, Sinh said, "The chief of armed forces? You might as well have asked me how to get between the legs of the Duchess of Cambridge!"
Although Chopra stated the line in character, the actress likely knew about the dig towards her bestie's family member before filming. The 40-year-old has been close to the Duchess of Sussex, 41, for many years now and attended Markle's 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.
Some suspect the wife of Nick Jonas was happy to take the jab against Middleton on her show due to the tense relationship between the Princess of Wales and Markle.
As OK! previously reported, the relationship between the two married Windsor women has grown so negative that Middleton was reportedly plotting to prevent Markle’s attendance at King Charles’ Coronation on May 6.
After it was announced that Prince Harry would attend the coronation solo while Markle stayed home, the source shared, "It's becoming increasingly apparent Kate was the mastermind."
"She made sure Meghan would've had a rotten time — with lousy seating arrangements, dinner party snubs, and family peace talks — if the Duchess of Sussex actually decided to attend," the insider told Radar.
A second source added that deceit is not Middleton's "usual style ... but Kate's patting herself on the back and considering it a moral victory that evens the score — just a little bit."
"There's just too much mud under the bridge for that — now or in the future," the source continued after sharing that the mother-of-three told King Charles she would not make amends with Markle if she attended. "Kate played Meghan like a fiddle and used her ego against her."
"His Majesty believes Kate instinctively knows what's right — and what will play well with the British public — and knows her huge popularity is an asset to the Crown," they divulged. "He's given her a free hand in all things related to Meghan and Harry — and is secretly delighted Kate chased the witch away from the coronation."
"She played her cards right and won," the source noted. "You can bet she'll make sure Meghan stays as far away as possible in the future — and maybe be gone for good."