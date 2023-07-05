Kate Middleton Stays Up Late 'Trying to Decorate' Her Kids' Birthday Cakes, Reveals 'Great British Baking Show' Star
Despite having plenty of extra help around, Kate Middleton takes it upon herself to bake her children's birthday cakes!
While the mom-of-three and husband Prince William celebrated the 75th birthday of the U.K's National Health Service, the brunette beauty discussed all things baking as she and her spouse took part in a demo with Great British Baking Show star Alice Fevronia.
"The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like 'How did you get the buttercream so smooth?'" Fevronia told a news outlet of their inreaction. "She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes."
The professional noted that Kate also asked "about how to get the sides of the cake straight and smooth. I used to be a teacher, so I went into teacher mode. I was like, 'Right, this is what you need to do.'"
"That was quite cool that I got to sort of give her some tips!" she said.
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore aprons while handling a few cupcakes and frosting bags, as seen in their Instagram post about the event.
"Happy 75th Birthday NHS! 🎂A pleasure to join an extra special @nhscharitiestogether tea party to celebrate just some of the many incredible people that make the NHS what it is!" they captioned a video that summarized their day.
So far this year, the duo celebrated Prince Louis turning 5 in April and Princess Charlotte turning 8 in May. Their eldest tot, Prince George, will turn 9 on July 22.
Though the latter will one day take the throne, an insider told a publication that "Kate thinks it’s important for their family dynamic that George isn’t given special treatment."
However, King Charles is keen to have his grandson be a bigger presence.
"[Charles] has made his feelings known about George. And while Kate is open to giving George more roles, her stance is only if she signs off on it," the source explained. "To her, the king's word is not final when it comes to her children. She’s been very clear about that. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it."
