OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Stays Up Late 'Trying to Decorate' Her Kids' Birthday Cakes, Reveals 'Great British Baking Show' Star

kate middleton up late trying decorate kids birthday cakes
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 5 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Despite having plenty of extra help around, Kate Middleton takes it upon herself to bake her children's birthday cakes!

While the mom-of-three and husband Prince William celebrated the 75th birthday of the U.K's National Health Service, the brunette beauty discussed all things baking as she and her spouse took part in a demo with Great British Baking Show star Alice Fevronia.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton up late trying decorate kids birthday cakes
Source: mega

"The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like 'How did you get the buttercream so smooth?'" Fevronia told a news outlet of their inreaction. "She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes."

The professional noted that Kate also asked "about how to get the sides of the cake straight and smooth. I used to be a teacher, so I went into teacher mode. I was like, 'Right, this is what you need to do.'"

"That was quite cool that I got to sort of give her some tips!" she said.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton up late trying decorate kids birthday cakes
Source: mega

The Prince and Princess of Wales wore aprons while handling a few cupcakes and frosting bags, as seen in their Instagram post about the event.

"Happy 75th Birthday NHS! 🎂A pleasure to join an extra special @nhscharitiestogether tea party to celebrate just some of the many incredible people that make the NHS what it is!" they captioned a video that summarized their day.

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
ROYALS

So far this year, the duo celebrated Prince Louis turning 5 in April and Princess Charlotte turning 8 in May. Their eldest tot, Prince George, will turn 9 on July 22.

Though the latter will one day take the throne, an insider told a publication that "Kate thinks it’s important for their family dynamic that George isn’t given special treatment."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton up late trying decorate kids birthday cakes
Source: mega

However, King Charles is keen to have his grandson be a bigger presence.

"[Charles] has made his feelings known about George. And while Kate is open to giving George more roles, her stance is only if she signs off on it," the source explained. "To her, the king's word is not final when it comes to her children. She’s been very clear about that. And if that starts a rift or even a full-out war, then so be it."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

People spoke to Fevronia.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.