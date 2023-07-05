Kate Middleton Stays Up Late 'Trying to Decorate' Her Kids' Birthday Cakes, Reveals 'Great British Baking Show' Star

"The princess was actually asking a lot of baking tips like 'How did you get the buttercream so smooth?'" Fevronia told a news outlet of their inreaction. "She mentioned that she'd been up quite late on a couple of occasions trying to decorate the kids' birthday cakes."

The professional noted that Kate also asked "about how to get the sides of the cake straight and smooth. I used to be a teacher, so I went into teacher mode. I was like, 'Right, this is what you need to do.'"

"That was quite cool that I got to sort of give her some tips!" she said.