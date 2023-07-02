Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Gently Admonish' Prince Louis 'When He Gets Out of Hand'
Prince William and Kate Middleton apparently take it easy when it comes to reprimanding Prince Louis for his antics!
An insider recently shared how the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge deal with their youngest son, who has been known to pull out funny faces during large royal events.
"William and Kate are easier on Louis because he's the baby of the family," the source claimed about the 5-year-old. "They don't want to break his little spirit."
The insider added that the senior royals try not to get too bothered by the youngster's mischievous behavior.
"They are like other parents with young children in this way," they said. "It does make them more relatable to the public."
Prince Louis most recently stole the show at the June 17 Trooping the Colour, where he made some of his classic silly expressions while the family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.
At the momentous event, while alongside his respectful brood, Louis scrunched his face and pursed his lips as he held his two fists out. He then covered his ears and opened his mouth and later blew air into his cheeks. The source also shared that the grandson of King Charles held his nose throughout the event because he was bothered by the smell of the horses in the parade.
"Louis is quite a handful," the insider added. "William and Kate do their best to teach him how to behave, but understand these events are tiresome for a youngster."
"They gently admonish him when he gets out of hand because he's got to learn," the source said about the parents-of-three. "William and Kate know the day will come and making faces won't be 'cute.' Hopefully, Louis will grow out of it."
While Louis tends to misbehave, his siblings Princess Charlotte, 8, and heir to the throne Prince George, 9, are expected to have better etiquette, according to the insider.
As OK! previously reported, at King Charles' coronation in May, the Prince and Princess of Wales even had a nanny on hand in case the little royal was up to his tricks.
