Kate Middleton Is Under 'No Pressure' to Attend the Royal Family's Christmas Gatherings After Finishing Chemotherapy
Kate Middleton is slowly returning to public engagements after announcing she finished chemotherapy, but the Princess of Wales isn't expected to rush back into duties after taking months away from the spotlight.
"Kate is on the guest list for this year's Christmas gathering," a source told an outlet. "She's keen to join her children and family to celebrate the holidays, but there's no pressure for her to attend."
"Obviously everyone is looking forward to having her there, but if she doesn't feel up to it on the day, the family will understand," the insider continued.
Throughout her time as a royal, Kate has been an important figure in the royals' holiday celebrations.
"There will be a large number of people present at this year's dinner," an insider shared. "It was trialed in the ballroom for the first time last year and proved a big success so this year will be held in a similar fashion."
"There will be a buffet-style roast served where members of the family can help themselves," they continued. "It will include a traditional roast dinner spread with all the trimmings."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
OK! previously reported Prince William hinted at Kate slowly returning to her role as she focuses on her remission journey.
"It’s good news, but there is still a long way to go," the Prince of Wales told a well-wisher just one day after Kate revealed she is cancer-free.
On Monday, September 9, Kate took to X and Instagram to update fans on her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Throughout her medical leave, Kate focused on balancing her needs and caring for her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
In the past, Kate shared that William was a "source of comfort" during her cancer battle.
"Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life. William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time," the princess shared.
"Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling," Kate concluded. "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."
Sources spoke to Daily Express.