Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source
Kate Middleton is reportedly angling for her own tell-all interview.
Following the bombshell premiere of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries on Thursday, December 8, a source shared the Princess of Wales is "hell-bent" on finally telling her side of the story after years of sitting in silence.
"Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan," the source spilled, noting the mother-of-three "has a stack of receipts, which she accumulated over the years."
And while the source added that both Kate and Prince William have been "livid" about the runaway royal couple's "nit-picking" of their family — from their tell-all Oprah interview to their documentary — King Charles III's eldest has cautioned his wife to "think twice" before agreeing to a sit-down.
The insider further explained that since the first volume of the series, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been "inundated" with interview requests, but have yet to make a decision.
However, the royal spy does believe one thing is for certain — their relationships will not be the same once the show is over. "The docuseries is the final nail in the coffin for Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royals," they continued.
William and Kate aren't the only ones upset with Harry and Meghan's behavior when it comes to their treatment of the royal family. As OK! previously reported, Top Gun actor Tom Cruise found himself siding with the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
"Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all," an insider dished at the time. "He used to be a big fan of theirs, Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."
Added the insider, "Meghan and Harry seem seriously envious that they’ve lost out on this Hollywood friendship, but he’s just the latest in a long line of power players who’ve given them the cold shoulder!"