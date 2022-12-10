Ready To Tell All! Kate Middleton Has 'Ammunition' That Could 'Destroy' Meghan Markle: Source

William and Kate aren't the only ones upset with Harry and Meghan's behavior when it comes to their treatment of the royal family. As OK! previously reported, Top Gun actor Tom Cruise found himself siding with the former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

"Tom has followed Harry and Meghan’s saga very closely and is shocked by it all," an insider dished at the time. "He used to be a big fan of theirs, Meghan’s in particular, and even considered getting her involved in one of his movies."

Added the insider, "Meghan and Harry seem seriously envious that they’ve lost out on this Hollywood friendship, but he’s just the latest in a long line of power players who’ve given them the cold shoulder!"