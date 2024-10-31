Kate Middleton Will 'Enjoy' Trick-or-Treating With Her 3 Children for Halloween: She's 'All About Family'
Kate Middleton is gearing up to celebrate Halloween with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as the Princess of Wales continues to create holiday traditions with them.
“Halloween is a holiday that the younger royals quite enjoy,” King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold told an outlet. “The older royals don’t really mark Halloween, so it’s not so much of an occasion for them.”
“Kate is all about family and spending quality time with her loved ones will be top of her priorities this holiday," he added.
Kate is often applauded for her ability to juggle royal duties and motherhood, as she typically celebrates the special day with her little ones.
“For anyone doubting how down to earth William and Kate are … This is Kate with their kids knocking on our door in London trick-or-treating at Halloween,” Kate's neighbor Jay Rutland wrote in a 2022 Instagram post.
OK! previously reported a source claimed Kate and Prince William's youngsters remain grounded while growing up within the royal fold.
“The world doesn’t get to see that they’re just normal kids, acting up and being silly like most children,” an insider said of the three tots. “Kate and William are raising happy, well-adjusted kids.”
- Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Sugarcoated' Princess' Cancer News to Youngest Son Prince Louis
- Kate Middleton and Prince William's 3 Kids Are 'Normal' and 'Silly': 'They All Have Their Cheeky Sides'
- Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Trying To Maintain A Sense Of Normalcy For Their Kids After Queen Elizabeth's Death
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Louis is often seen expressing himself while attending official engagements, but the insider revealed George and Charlotte have similar mannerisms behind closed doors.
“They all have their cheeky sides that come out in private,” the source dished. “For the most part, George and Charlotte are very close and well-behaved, while Louis is the instigator. George and Charlotte understand that their role is to teach Louis right from wrong. But George still thinks Louis gets away with more bad behavior than he ever did!”
In September, Kate highlighted the importance of family in her cancer-free announcement, which featured the Wales brood, along with Carole and Michael Middleton, in a heartwarming video.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate shared. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
During her medical leave, Kate was supported by the Windsors and the Middletons.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she admitted. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Harrold spoke to the New York Post.