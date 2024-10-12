Kate Middleton and Prince William's 3 Kids Are 'Normal' and 'Silly': 'They All Have Their Cheeky Sides'
Though Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are royalty, they don't act like it behind the scenes, according to an insider.
“The world doesn’t get to see that they’re just normal kids, acting up and being silly like most children,” an insider said of the three tots, who are being brought up away from Buckingham Palace. “Kate and William are raising happy, well-adjusted kids.”
“They all have their cheeky sides that come out in private,” the source dished. “For the most part, George and Charlotte are very close and well-behaved, while Louis is the instigator. George and Charlotte understand that their role is to teach Louis right from wrong. But George still thinks Louis gets away with more bad behavior than he ever did!”
As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, who grew up outside of the royal fold, wants to raise her kids away from the spotlight.
"I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," another source dished to Daily Mail. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."
Even with their busy schedules, they pick up their kids from school.
Earlier this year, Kate was diagnosed with cancer, but she's since revealed she's now in remission. Despite the health challenges, she's still attended royal events.
“There were two dates she really wanted to make,” a source close to Kate said. “She wanted to be at Trooping to support the King and at Wimbledon because she goes every year and it brings her great joy.”
According to the insider, the mom-of-three will now return to living "below the radar."
Kate even managed to make a recent appearance with her husband on Thursday, October 10, in Southport, England, to visit children who were attacked at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class, resulting in injuries and three deaths.
"Kate's visit involved some familiar body language behaviors, both her own and as a couple with William," body language expert Judi James told an outlet.
According to James, "at first we saw Kate in quieter, listening and empathetic mode" due to the "rather sad" nature of the event, but she gradually "became more animated as she talked."
