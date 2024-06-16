What Did Prince Louis Tell Kate Middleton During Trooping the Colour? Lip Reader Tells All
What was the Royal family chatting about during Trooping the Colour?
According to lip reader Gaby Lane, Prince Louis entertained his mom, Kate Middleton, his father, Prince William, his older brother, Prince George, his sister, Princess Charlotte and the rest of his relatives as they marveled at Saturday, June 15, the festivities.
Per the expert, the proud mother, 42, instructed her kiddos to "look at that" before they all turned their heads to see the visuals in the sky to celebrate King Charles III's birthday. The 6-year-old then told Kate, "Wow" at the lavish display.
Louis then turned his attention to his dad, 41, as he demanded, "Papa, Papa, Papa, look at all that color!"
The Duchess of Cambridge was blown away by the turn out, telling her father-in-law, "There are so many people!"
Lane also caught a funny sibling moment between Louis and Charlotte, where the 9-year-old told the little one to "put your hands down" as the national anthem played.
At one point, the leader of England leaned over to tell his wife, Queen Camilla, how the sky was "brightening up" after a period of showers.
The event was a happy day for the family as it marked the Princess of Wales' first appearance since her cancer diagnosis in March. "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she announced in a Friday, July 14, statement.
- Kate Middleton Shoots New Picture of Prince William for Father's Day After Photo Fiasco Led to Cancer Diagnosis Reveal
- Kate Middleton's 'Extraordinary' Comeback: Princess of Wales 'Wants to Be Seen' at First Engagement of 2024 After Long Illness
- Royal Balcony Delight: Princess Charlotte 'Tells Off' Playful Prince Louis During National Anthem at Trooping the Colour
"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," she continued.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," Kate added. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Sun spoke with Lane about the royals.