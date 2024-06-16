What Did Prince Louis Tell Kate Middleton During Trooping the Colour? Lip Reader Tells All

Per the expert, the proud mother, 42, instructed her kiddos to "look at that" before they all turned their heads to see the visuals in the sky to celebrate King Charles III's birthday. The 6-year-old then told Kate, "Wow" at the lavish display.

Louis then turned his attention to his dad, 41, as he demanded, "Papa, Papa, Papa, look at all that color!"

The Duchess of Cambridge was blown away by the turn out, telling her father-in-law, "There are so many people!"