Prince William in Charge of 'Reassuring' His Kids About Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Diagnoses: 'So Much on His Shoulders'

Prince William is in charge of making sure his children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are doing OK as their mother, Kate Middleton, and their grandfather King Charles fight their respective cancer battles.

"George, Charlotte and Louis are also very close to their grandfather the king, and people often forget that," royal expert Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital. "It’s up to William to make sure that not only are they reassured about their mother’s situation, but also their beloved grandfather’s. So much is on William’s shoulders as he turns 42. It really is rather staggering."