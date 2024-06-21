OK Magazine
Prince William in Charge of 'Reassuring' His Kids About Kate Middleton and King Charles' Cancer Diagnoses: 'So Much on His Shoulders'

prince william in charge kids cancer
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 21 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Prince William is in charge of making sure his children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — are doing OK as their mother, Kate Middleton, and their grandfather King Charles fight their respective cancer battles.

"George, Charlotte and Louis are also very close to their grandfather the king, and people often forget that," royal expert Christopher Andersen told Fox News Digital. "It’s up to William to make sure that not only are they reassured about their mother’s situation, but also their beloved grandfather’s. So much is on William’s shoulders as he turns 42. It really is rather staggering."

prince william in charge kids cancer
Source: mega

Prince William has to reassure his kids about his mom's cancer battle, an expert said.

"William also realizes that he is the only one who has to reassure the children that this is just a rough patch and their mother will get through it — not to mention their grandfather, who the children know is also suffering from cancer," Andersen added.

During this tough time, Prince William, who turned 42 on June 21, has been supportive of his wife amid her recovery.

prince william in charge kids cancer
Source: mega

Kate Middleton made an appearance on June 15 at Trooping the Colour.

"William could not have been a more devoted husband than he has been to Kate," the author shared. "That’s ever more evident in the way that he has stepped up to reassure the children and, at the same time, take up some of his father’s duties while Kate is undergoing chemotherapy."

prince william in charge kids cancer
Source: mega

Kate Middleton shared an update about her diagnosis on June 14.

"Kate’s public statements about her cancer battle have been nothing less than stunning in their graciousness and insight," Andersen shared. "William recognizes that."

prince william in charge kids cancer
Source: mega

The family was seen at the event.

As OK! previously reported, Kate, 42, gushed over her hubby on his big day. "Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much! Cx📸 The Princess of Wales, 2024," the pair's Instagram page captioned a photo of William jumping for joy alongside his three kids.

Despite the ups and downs, the pair will make sure to have a good time and not let Kate's health battle affect the day.

"The way that William and Kate most enjoy spending milestones like birthdays and anniversaries is with the children," Andersen said. "And that’s exactly what they will do… The way they celebrate privately is the way the rest of us do, with party favors, gifts and balloons — the whole nine yards. Don’t forget, Kate’s mother… founded a children’s party supply company that was immensely successful. They know how to celebrate birthdays!"

