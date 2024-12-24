Kate Middleton Was 'Worried' About What to Gift Queen Elizabeth for Her First Christmas as a Royal

Kate became the Princess of Wales after Elizabeth's death and has become a prominent member of the family. OK! previously reported that Kate shared a heartfelt holiday message in honor of the Together as Christmas caroling service.

“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences," the future queen shared.

"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear," Kate added. "The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”