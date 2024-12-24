Kate Middleton Was 'Worried' About What to Gift Queen Elizabeth for Her First Christmas as a Royal
Kate Middleton had a rough time finding the right present for Queen Elizabeth during their first holiday together.
“I can remember being at Sandringham for the first time at Christmas," Kate revealed in the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety. "And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present. I was thinking, ‘Gosh, what should I give her?’"
“I thought, ‘I’ll make her something.’ Which could have gone horribly wrong," she added. "But I decided to make my granny’s recipe of chutney.”
Despite her fears, Elizabeth was fond of the homemade sauce.
“I was slightly worried about it, but I noticed the next day that it was on the table," Kate shared, hinting at Elizabeth enjoying the item.
“I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me, and I’ve noticed since she’s done that on lots of occasions, and I think it just shows her thoughtfulness, really, and her care in looking after everybody,” the princess added.
Kate and Prince William dated for a decade before they wed in 2011, and the future queen took her time to learn about the institution.
“The Queen grew to trust Kate,” journalist Richard Kay said in Kate & The Queen: A Special Relationship. “I don’t think she really trusted anyone on first impression — we’re all performing the same show, [and] the show is supporting the Queen."
"But with Kate and the Queen, it grew deeper than that," Kay continued. "There was a real grandmotherly affection between the two.”
Kate became the Princess of Wales after Elizabeth's death and has become a prominent member of the family. OK! previously reported that Kate shared a heartfelt holiday message in honor of the Together as Christmas caroling service.
“The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experiences and feelings of others. It also reflects our own vulnerabilities and reminds us of the importance of giving and receiving empathy, as well as just how much we need each other in spite of our differences," the future queen shared.
"Above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear," Kate added. "The love that we show ourselves and the love we show others. Love that listens with empathy, love that is kind and understanding, love that is forgiving, and love that brings joy and hope.”
Kate was able to attend the gathering after battling cancer for months, but now that she is in remission, the mom-of-three is slowly returning to the spotlight.
“It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive, not just at Christmas but every day of our lives,” she said in her holiday decree. “Across the United Kingdom, there are so many inspiring people embracing those in need. This carol service is a heartfelt celebration of every one of you, and a reminder that at Christmas, and throughout the year, we must all shine for each other. Because in times of joy and sadness, we are all each other’s light.”
“I wish you and your loved ones a very Merry Christmas,” she concluded.