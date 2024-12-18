The Royal Family's Christmas Celebration 'Will Be Different' as Kate Middleton and King Charles Focus on Their 'Road to Recovery'
The royal family is gearing up for their upcoming Christmas gathering, but King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnoses will impact how the brood celebrates.
"This year will be different for the royal family from last year as I’m guessing that both Charles and Catherine knew things weren’t quite right, and while they would’ve put on a brave face, there would’ve been some uncertainty there as they didn’t know what the future would hold," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo, as Charles and Kate spent most of the year undergoing treatment.
"But it seems, God willing, that both are on the road to recovery so it should be more ‘normal’ for them and more of a celebratory one," Harrold stated. "But the main thing for them is that they will want to be with family and friends, just like everyone else, and have good health for the following year."
OK! previously reported Kate opened up about her condition while at the Together at Christmas concert.
"I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had," the princess said in a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"The unplanned," artist Paloma Faith replied.
"The unplanned, exactly," Kate repeated, adding, "But I think lots of people this year have had such challenging times."
In September, Kate returned to social media to reveal she is in remission after taking a step back from her role to prioritize her health.
"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family," Kate began in a video. "Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown."
"The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you," the mom-of-three continued. "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."
Throughout her medical leave, Prince William supported his wife and juggled caring for Kate and The Crown at the same time.
"This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved," the future queen said. "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus."
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she revealed. "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."