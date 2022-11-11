British Beauty Kate Moss Steps Out In Sheer Dress As Concerns Mount Over Her Partying

In a previous radio interview, the catwalker recalled one terrible moment in her life when a publication printed photos of her with cocaine, though they cropped out the other people she was with.

"I felt sick and was quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs, so for them to focus on me and try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical," she explained of the situation.

While she never lost custody of her daughter, she was cut from a few business deals, prompting her to "apologize" since she knew some "people were looking up to me."