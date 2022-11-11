British Beauty Kate Moss Steps Out In Sheer Dress As Concerns Mount Over Her Partying
Is Kate Moss making a return to the partyng scene? On Wednesday, November 9, the blonde beauty turned heads in a see-through dress while living it up at a few London hotspots.
The star accessorized the daring piece with a black coat and a few necklaces that fell into the plunging neckline.
Moss, 48, was reportedly out to celebrate the 40th birthday of Diet Coke, a drink she's become an ambassador of, but afterwards, she let loose at two different clubs, not wrapping up her night until around 2:30 in the morning.
Her long night comes just one week after she concerned the public with slurred speech while presenting at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday, November 2.
As OK! shared, the British beauty appeared jittery and took a few long pauses during her speech, seeming to nearly forget the name of longtime pal Anthony Vaccarello.
The appearance made some believe her old demons had returned, as she's openly struggled with substance abuse.
In a previous radio interview, the catwalker recalled one terrible moment in her life when a publication printed photos of her with cocaine, though they cropped out the other people she was with.
"I felt sick and was quite angry because everybody I knew took drugs, so for them to focus on me and try to take my daughter away, I thought was really hypocritical," she explained of the situation.
While she never lost custody of her daughter, she was cut from a few business deals, prompting her to "apologize" since she knew some "people were looking up to me."
Her half-sister, Lottie Moss, has had addiction struggles as well, revealing in February that she was in rehab. However, a Page Six insider claimed at the time that Kate wasn't happy her sibling was making fun of the situation via TikTok posts.
"There have been times when Kate has felt straight-up mortified," the source claimed. "She has had her head in her hands about Lottie and what she is doing with her career."
