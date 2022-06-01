Kate Moss Attends Ex Johnny Depp's Performance At Royal Albert Hall In The U.K. After She Testified During Trial Against Amber Heard

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," she continued.