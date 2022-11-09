Is She Alright? Kate Moss Worries Fans With Slurred Speech At Awards Ceremony
Kate Moss sounded alarm bells after making a strange appearance at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards. On Wednesday, November 2, the supermodel took the stage at the award ceremony to present Saint Laurent (YSL) creative/image director, Anthony Vaccarello, with the title of 2022 Fashion Innovator. However, something appeared to be off about Moss' speech and body language.
“Good evening, ladies and gentlemen,” the cover girl, who donned a chartreuse cape ensemble, began shakily. “Anthony and I have worked together for — years,” she continued, before taking an oddly long pause.
“Since he started at Saint Laurent, I could recognize his instinct for fashion. And — I wanted to be part of that,” Moss continued as her body and voice jittered. “I’m honored to be part of his Saint Laurent family and to be his friend.”
In the most important part of the speech, the blonde beauty seemed to fumble over her longtime pal's name and the honor he was about to receive. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m honored to present Anthony Vaccarello with the — Innovator of the h–award,” she slurred.
Fans voiced their concern for Moss on Twitter, with one user writing, “I feel her heart beating through her chest from here 😩," though others seemed to think something more sinister was going on.
“She’s clearly on drugs,” one person chimed in, while another added, “The streets are saying diet coke isn’t the only coke she’s an ambassador for…"
Moss has reportedly been sober for four years after allegedly battling with a cocaine addiction. According to an insider, her sobriety was the reason for the rift in her relationship with her sister, Lottie Moss.
“There have been times when Kate has felt straight-up mortified. She has had her head in her hands about Lottie and what she is doing with her career,” a source close to the family alleged.
Page Six reported Moss' slurred award show speech and spoke to the family insider.