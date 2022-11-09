Is She Alright? Kate Moss Worries Fans With Slurred Speech At Awards Ceremony

“Since he started at Saint Laurent, I could recognize his instinct for fashion. And — I wanted to be part of that,” Moss continued as her body and voice jittered. “I’m honored to be part of his Saint Laurent family and to be his friend.”

In the most important part of the speech, the blonde beauty seemed to fumble over her longtime pal's name and the honor he was about to receive. “Ladies and gentlemen, I’m honored to present Anthony Vaccarello with the — Innovator of the h–award,” she slurred.