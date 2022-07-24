As OK! previously reported, the 48-year-old was called to the courtroom after Amber Heard mentioned Moss in her testimony while detailing an alleged incident where Depp had attempted to hit her younger sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez.

"He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs," Heard told the court back in May. "In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him, like actually hit him."