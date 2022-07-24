No Time For Lies:The Real Reason Why Kate Moss Testified Against Amber Heard In Bombshell Defamation Trial
Kate Moss stands for truth and justice — a key reason behind her decision to step back into the limelight and testify in ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp in his highly publicized defamation trial that dominated headlines for over six weeks.
As OK! previously reported, the 48-year-old was called to the courtroom after Amber Heard mentioned Moss in her testimony while detailing an alleged incident where Depp had attempted to hit her younger sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez.
"He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend – I believe it was Kate Moss – down the stairs," Heard told the court back in May. "In all of my relationship to date with Johnny, I hadn’t landed a blow. And I, for the first time, hit him, like actually hit him."
Moss, who dated the Pirates of the Caribbean actor from 1994 to 1998, explained she felt compelled to take the stand and put an end to the scathing rumor once and for all.
"I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice," she said in a recent interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth."
Moss explained to the jury that Depp wasn't even with her initially when she fell down the stairs because he had left their hotel room before she did.
"There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she continued. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention ... He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."
Following his trial win, Depp thanked Moss "from the bottom of his heart" for agreeing to testify.