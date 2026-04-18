Kate Moss 'Stunned' by OnlyFans Star Sister's Latest Career News

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Kate Moss is said to be stunned by the latest financial turmoil surrounding her half-sister, after Lottie Moss was forced to liquidate her company amid mounting debts and a dramatic drop in income. OK! can reveal Lottie, 28, a model and influencer who previously earned as much as $40,400 a month on OnlyFans, has seen her business LottieM Ltd collapse after accumulating a six-figure tax bill she could not pay. The former Celebs Go Dating star had relied heavily on income from the adult subscription platform before quitting in July 2025 to pursue what she described as more entrepreneurial ventures.

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Source: MEGA Kate Moss is said to be stunned by the latest financial turmoil surrounding Lottie Moss.

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But despite attempts to diversify – including plans for a YouTube channel and other entertainment projects over the past seven months – her efforts failed to generate sufficient revenue, leaving the company insolvent and unable to meet outstanding HMRC liabilities. A source close to the situation said: "Lottie feels deeply uncomfortable and exposed by how this has unfolded, and there is a real sense of personal embarrassment about the position she has found herself in. After taking professional advice, she ultimately concluded that placing the company into liquidation was the only realistic option left, given that her current earnings simply were not enough to address the scale of the outstanding tax liabilities hanging over her."

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Source: MEGA Lottie Moss reportedly failed to generate sufficient revenue.

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They added: "At one stage, she was bringing in very significant monthly income through OnlyFans, but managing the associated tax responsibilities proved far more complex than anticipated, and it became a persistent issue that was not fully resolved over a number of years behind the scenes. The pressures of that, combined with everything else she has been dealing with privately, have weighed heavily on her. She now sees this as a line in the sand moment – an opportunity to reset and refocus her professional life. Her priority over recent months has been to rebuild from the ground up, stepping away from the platform that once generated substantial income and instead putting her energy into more traditional modeling work and developing new avenues within the entertainment industry that she hopes will offer longer-term stability." Another industry insider said the news had surprised many who believed Lottie had successfully transitioned away from adult content.

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Source: MEGA Lottie previously spoke candidly about the backlash over her decision to join OnlyFans after relocating to Los Angeles in 2021.

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They said: "There has been genuine surprise within the industry at just how rapidly the situation appears to have deteriorated. From the outside, it looked as though she had carefully mapped out her next steps after leaving OnlyFans, and many assumed she was transitioning into a more stable phase of her career. However, the reality behind closed doors seems to have been far more challenging, with financial pressures building in a way that few people fully appreciated until now." The development is also said to have reverberated within the Moss family. A source said: "Kate Moss has long taken a watchful stance when it comes to Lottie, and even she has been taken aback and left a bit stunned by how events have unfolded. There is now growing concern not just about the immediate fallout, but about what comes next and how Lottie will navigate the challenge of rebuilding both her finances and her professional reputation from this point onward." Lottie previously spoke candidly about the backlash over her decision to join OnlyFans after relocating to Los Angeles in 2021. She said: "I did have a hunch that people wouldn't be as forgiving in the U.K., but it was nothing like how I felt when I did get back. I lost a lot of friends from the modeling industry. My mum didn't speak to me for weeks, and my family was a little bit in turmoil over it."

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Lottie also contrasted attitudes in the United States with those in Britain. She added: "There's so many OnlyFans girls in L.A. and so many p--- stars in L.A. People really just accept them into society… nobody asks many questions about it." Reflecting on her return to London, she added: "That's when it got real for me. All my friends thought I was having a serious mental breakdown." Educated at Bede's School and previously modeling for brands including Chanel and Calvin Klein, Lottie has in recent months sought to reposition her career, appearing on Germany's Next Top Model with Heidi Klum and featuring on the cover of Italian F magazine.

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Source: MEGA Kate Moss has reportedly taken a watchful stance on Lottie Moss.