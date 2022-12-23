Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Defends 'Nepo Babies' In Controversial Deleted Post

As the “nepo baby” debate rages on social media, model Lottie Moss — the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss — has found herself in hot water after defending those with famous families.

“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” the 24-year-old model wrote in a Twitter rant that has been deleted alongside the star’s account.

Though Moss admitted "not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that," the star stood by her statements.