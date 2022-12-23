Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Defends 'Nepo Babies' In Controversial Deleted Post
As the “nepo baby” debate rages on social media, model Lottie Moss — the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss — has found herself in hot water after defending those with famous families.
“I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and famous or successful,” the 24-year-old model wrote in a Twitter rant that has been deleted alongside the star’s account.
Though Moss admitted "not fair that people who come from famous families are getting a leg up because of that," the star stood by her statements.
“Guess what? Life isn’t fair,” the Vogue cover girl continued. “If you put your mind to something you can accomplish it.”
It seems the people of Twitter were less-than inspired by Moss’ pseudo-uplifting message, taking to social media to slam the star.
“I can see why you’d think that nepotism isn’t a massive advantage given that Kate Moss is your sister and yet you haven’t managed to do anything with that,” quipped one Twitter user in a now-viral reply to the since-axed post.
Meanwhile, another went for an ad-hominem attack, denouncing Moss as being “living proof that nepotism and name recognition do not confer expertise, wisdom, or intelligence, but mediocrity and embarrassment.”
“Not to mention that your tweet is extremely contradictory,” they added. “Life isn't fair’ and ‘if you put your mind to something you can accomplish’ If life isn't fair, as you said, then putting your mind to something still may not work out, lol."
Despite this backlash, Moss isn’t the only celeb who has spoken out in defense of “nepo babies” lately. Back in November, Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of actor Johnny Depp and musician Vanessa Paradis, got candid about the classification, denouncing it as not making “any sense.”
"It’s weird to me to reduce somebody to the idea that they’re only there because it’s a generational thing,” the 23-year-old actress explained.
“If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, 'Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor,'” the Chanel ambassador continued. “It’s like, 'No, I went to medical school and trained.’”