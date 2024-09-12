Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Suffered a Seizure After Injecting Double Doses of Ozempic at 132 Pounds: 'Worst Decision'

"It was the worst decision I ever made, so this is a warning to everyone: Please, if you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it’s so not worth it," the 26-year-old model — who has gotten candid about her struggles with addiction and depression in the past — said of Ozempic.

Lottie explained how she began using the injectable drug a few months ago after she "was not feeling happy" with her weight, which had been around 132 pounds at the time.