Kate Moss' Sister Lottie Suffered a Seizure After Injecting Double Doses of Ozempic at 132 Pounds: 'Worst Decision'

Photo of Lottie Moss.
Source: @lottiemossxo/Instagram

Lottie Moss had to be rushed to the hospital after injecting her body with too many Ozempic doses.

By:

Sept. 12 2024, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

While Ozempic changes the lives of many, for Lottie Moss, taking the weight loss-enhancing drug was almost fatal.

During the Thursday, September 12, episode of her "Dream On" podcast, the troubled younger half-sister of famed English model Kate Moss opened up about her health woes while sharing a scary story about a recent trip she took to the hospital.

kate moss sister lottie seizure ozempic hospitalized double doses
Source: @lottiemossxo/Instagram

The 26-year-old has battled addiction and depression for most of her adult life.

"It was the worst decision I ever made, so this is a warning to everyone: Please, if you’re thinking about doing it, do not take it. Like, it’s so not worth it," the 26-year-old model — who has gotten candid about her struggles with addiction and depression in the past — said of Ozempic.

Lottie explained how she began using the injectable drug a few months ago after she "was not feeling happy" with her weight, which had been around 132 pounds at the time.

kate moss sister lottie seizure ozempic hospitalized double doses
Source: @lottiemossxo/Instagram

Lottie Moss started taking Ozempic after feeling unhappy about weighing 132 pounds.

Within less than two weeks of taking the medication that was given to her from a "below board" doctor, Lottie's weight had dropped to a shocking 117 pounds — only later realizing she had been injecting almost twice the recommended dose for someone of her weight range.

Fueling her body with too much of the drug caused Lottie to become "so sick one day," as she couldn't "keep any water" or food down and her face had "no color in it."

It was then a friend brought her over to an emergency room after Lottie spent two days bedridden and ill.

"As soon as I get into the room where I get seen by another nurse, I literally had a seizure from how dehydrated I was, which honestly was the scariest thing that’s ever happened to me in my life," she revealed, recalling how she felt her face "clenching up" and her "whole body [being] tense."

kate moss sister lottie seizure ozempic hospitalized double doses
Source: @lottiemossxo/Instagram

The OnlyFans model urged her fans to strongly think about the pros and cons of Ozempic before injecting themselves with the drug.

"Your hands clench up, and you can’t move them, and it feels like you’re gonna break your hand. It was honestly horrible," Lottie confessed.

Calling it "the worst decision" she ever made, Lottie admitted she wished a doctor had made her aware of the "small things" about Ozempic before she overused the drug.

MORE ON:
Kate Moss
"I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous," she declared during the podcast episode. "I hope that by me talking about this can maybe be a lesson to some people that its so not worth it, and it’s for diabetes –– it’s not for weight loss, really."

The OnlyFans star noted how "hard" it could be to see celebrities rumored to be taking some sort of weight loss-enhancing drug and see their "dramatic weight losses" without feeling a desire to want to give the medication a try.

kate moss sister lottie seizure ozempic hospitalized double doses
Source: @lottiemossxo/Instagram

Lottie Moss suffered a seizure in the hospital after being bedridden for two days.

"This heroin chic trend right coming back, which was something that happened in the ’90s, like we should not be going back there. This should not be a trend right now. Where did the body positivity go? I don’t understand," she mentioned.

After her health scare, Lottie assured fans she had "gotten to a place" where she is "happy" with her weight again, crediting her boyfriend, Evan Campbell, for helping her feel confident in her own skin.

Source: OK!

"By him loving me, it’s made me love myself more, in all areas," she gushed.

The podcast episode appeared to be recorded before Wednesday, September 11, however, as she tweeted hours before the episode aired: "Just got dumped so I guess it’s feral fall."

