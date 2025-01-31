Kate Winslet Revealed as British Actress Who 'Doesn't Like' Reese Witherspoon: 'We're Not Friends Anymore'

"Have you ever had this moment where you gave a speech and then like three years later, you’re like, 'Why did I do that? Why did I do that?'" Witherspoon asked the Elf actor.

Elaborating on what she meant, Witherspoon explained: "So this friend of mine, who I didn’t really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."