Kate Winslet Revealed as British Actress Who 'Doesn't Like' Reese Witherspoon: 'We're Not Friends Anymore'
Reese Witherspoon has bad blood with a British actress — and her name is Kate Winslet.
During a recent interview with her You’re Cordially Invited costar Will Ferrell, the Legally Blonde actress recalled a time she had a falling out with one of her Hollywood friends due to a misunderstanding.
"Have you ever had this moment where you gave a speech and then like three years later, you’re like, 'Why did I do that? Why did I do that?'" Witherspoon asked the Elf actor.
Elaborating on what she meant, Witherspoon explained: "So this friend of mine, who I didn’t really know that well but she was a very serious, proper actress, she asked me to give her an award. But I had never been to this award ceremony, so I thought it was like a roast. So I got up and I roasted her."
"The tone was British and elegant and classy. And I was like, 'Remember the time we got laser hair removal?!' I'm still embarrassed about it," she admitted.
Because of Witherspoon's silly speech, The Morning Show star confessed: "We’re not friends anymore. I’m not even kidding — we’re not friends anymore."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I think she doesn’t like me anymore. I thought it was so funny and it was just, I had the wrong audience. It was pretty bad. Yeah. Not even kidding, she doesn’t talk to me anymore. Oh well," she declared.
While Witherspoon didn't name-drop Winslet, a fan site for the Cruel Intentions actress had posted a transcript of the Big Little Lies star's speech honoring the Titanic actress at the BAFTA/LA Cunard Britannia Awards in November 2007.
At the awards show more than 17 years ago, Witherspoon said: "I always wanted to be a European movie star, wear giant sunglasses, elaborate neck scarves, smoke hand-rolled cigarettes, and have savoir faire and gravitas."
"Imagine my good fortune when Kate Winslet moved into my neighborhood, rang my door bell and said, (insert British accent here) ‘Dahling, Sam is off shooting, and I believe our children are the same age. Could they possibly have a play date and oh, by the way, it’s almost 9 o’clock and I’ve had nothing to do drink, do you have any wine?'" she went on.
Witherspoon further noted how she admired Winslet's "fearlessness."
"When I saw her in Iris and she took off all her clothes and jumped into that lake, I thought, ‘Wow, I bet that lake is really cold.’ And then I thought, ‘Wow, There’s an actor without fear,'" she quipped.
Witherspoon then joked how she couldn't share personal stories about her friendship with Winslet because "they’re all too bawdy or tawdry or drunken to tell."
The remainder of her speech wasn't available in full, however, among the "too embarrassing" memories included "the time they contemplated laser hair removal and… or that time on the freeway when they pulled over and.. or that really funny thing that happened when they were both in their underwear."
People interviewed Witherspoon and Ferrell.