Reese Witherspoon Is 'Leaning' on 'Good Friend' Nicole Kidman Following Divorce: 'She Needs Support'
Friends are forever! Reese Witherspoon has turned to close confidante Nicole Kidman as she navigates life post-divorce from her ex-husband Jim Toth.
The Big Little Lies costars have been pals for ages, however, it seems Witherspoon needs Kidman now more than ever.
"Reese is strong, but even she needs support from time to time," an insider revealed to a news publication less than two months after the longtime lovers called it quits on their nearly 12-year marriage.
"That’s why she’s leaning on her good friend Nicole during this transition in her life," the source spilled, noting Kidman is "totally helping Reese navigate her divorce."
"Nicole isn’t just a good listener, she gives some really good advice," the confidante added of the Eyes Wide Shut star — who knows all too well about divorce, as her marriage to Tom Cruise ended in 2001 after 11 years together.
"They have a ton in common," the insider continued, as both stars have been married more than once. "They made a pact to stick together years ago. Reese just needs a friend to listen. Someone who she can trust and let her guard down around. That’s what friends are for. Nicole is loyal and a true friend."
Prior to tying the knot with Toth in 2011, Witherspoon was married to Ryan Phillippe from 1999-2008, while Kidman has been happily married to Keith Urban since 2006.
Witherspoon and Toth's joint statement announcing their split came as a shock to many, with the Legally Blonde star and her former spouse admitting it was a "difficult decision."
"She fought for her marriage," a second source spilled of Witherspoon, who shares her youngest son, Tennessee, with the 52-year-old. "It’s a very sad thing to realize you’re fighting for a lost cause."
While her divorce inevitably comes with some pain, the Your Place or Mine star ultimately felt "relieved" she no longer has to deal with Toth's "fragile ego," according to the insider.
As for what caused the couple to call it quits on their relationship after more than a decade together, the source stated the duo "grew apart as Reese’s career became more and more successful and time-consuming."
Things seemed to hit the fan after Toth's career "took an unexpected turn" for the worse.
In 2019, the father-of-one left his job as a CAA talent agent to co-found a start-up streaming platform, Quibi, with media proprietor Jeffrey Katzenberg.
The risky move ended up being a $1.7 billion failure — and dug a deep wound in Toth and Witherspoon's marriage.
