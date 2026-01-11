or
Kate Winslet Slams 'Devastating' Plastic Surgery Trend: 'What Happened to Real Beauty?'

photo of Kate Winslet
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet criticized plastic surgery trend, warning that women are losing sight of real beauty.

Profile Image

Jan. 11 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Kate Winslet is sounding the alarm about the “terrifying” rise of cosmetic procedures and weight loss drugs, insisting that young women today often lack a true understanding of beauty.

In a candid interview with the Times, the Titanic star, 50, voiced her concerns over how injections have turned women into look-alikes.

image of Kate Winslet said the rise of cosmetic procedures is frightening.
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet said the rise of cosmetic procedures is frightening.

“Oh, it’s terrifying,” she said, expressing deep worries about the impact on self-esteem. “It is devastating. If a person’s self-esteem is so bound up in how they look, it’s frightening.”

image of The 'Titanic' star worries that injections made many women look the same.
Source: MEGA

The 'Titanic' star worries that injections made many women look the same.

Winslet noted that while she supports women dressing as they please, she is alarmed by the number opting for weight loss drugs.

“Some are making choices to be themselves, others do everything they can to not be themselves,” she explained. “And do they know what they are putting in? The disregard for one’s health is terrifying. It bothers me now more than ever. It is f------ chaos out there.”

image of Kate Winslet said young women no longer understood what real beauty mean.
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet said young women no longer understood what real beauty mean.

kate winslet

The actress also took aim at everyday individuals, not just celebrities, who save up for Botox or lip fillers. “I haven’t undergone any procedures," Winslet stated firmly. “My favorite thing is when your hands get old. That’s life, in your hands. Some of the most beautiful women I know are over 70, and what upsets me is that young women have no concept of what being beautiful actually is.”

She attributes the pressure to conform to societal standards to social media, which she believes negatively affects mental health.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Winslet lamented. “Nobody’s looking into the f------ world anymore.”

image of Kate Winslet explained that social media creates unhealthy pressure.
Source: MEGA

Kate Winslet explained that social media creates unhealthy pressure.

In a previous appraisal of beauty, the Reader star shared that she believes “women get more beautiful as they get older.”

She noted, “Our faces become more of who we are; they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, more history.”

While she opposes cosmetic injections, Winslet has admitted to undergoing testosterone replacement therapy to boost her libido, emphasizing that “when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone, and once it’s gone, you have to replace it.”

