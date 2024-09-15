Kate Winslet, 48, Admits She Used Testosterone Replacement Therapy After Having a 'Real Dip' in Her Libido
Kate Winslet wasn’t afraid to admit she did something about her low libido.
On the Friday, September 13, episode of the “How to Fail” podcast, the Titanic alum, 48, revealed she underwent testosterone replacement therapy to help her s-- life.
The star offered the treatment as advice for a listener who wanted to feel hot again.
“Sometimes women have a real dip in libido because there might be stuff going on with their thyroid,” she began. “There could also be stuff going on with your level of testosterone.”
The actress explained, “A lot of people don’t know this, but women have testosterone in their body, when it runs out, like eggs, it’s gone, and once it’s gone you have to replace it and that is something that can be done and you’ll feel s--- again.”
The mother-of-three, who has been married to her husband, Edward Abel Smith, since 2012, assured the listener that “it’s not [her] fault” that the female body goes through so much change.
“Our bodies are weird and they behave in strange ways especially as we get older,” she added.
Winslet also noted that the caller should “definitely” get her hormone levels checked, which could be affecting her feelings about intimacy.
Although women's bodies change immensely as they get older, The Holiday star insisted there is so much to look forward to with age.
"I think women, as they get older, get juicier and s----- and more embedded in their truth of who they are and more powerful, more able to walk through the world and care less and that is an empowering thing," Winslet said. "I say to my friends all the time, 'You look amazing, you look great.'"
Earlier this month, Winslet shared similar thoughts in her September interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK.
During the sit-down, the Oscar winner said women “get more beautiful as they get older.”
“Our faces become more of who we are, they sit better on our bone structure, they have more life, more history,” she expressed.
“I also have learned it’s important to take care of yourself from the inside — not just how you eat and look after yourself from a nutritional standpoint, but how you look after yourself from a mental wellness standpoint; how you feel about yourself emotionally, physically, your place within the world, how you walk through the world, how you live with integrity and sincerity,” she stated.