Kate Winslet Says Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic 'Sounds Terrible': 'Let’s Eat Some More Things!'
Kate Winslet is not a fan of Ozempic!
During a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actress, 48, was asked about the type 2 diabetes medication and how it's become a popular way for celebrities to lose weight. However, Winslet wasn't too enthusiastic about the craze.
"I actually don’t know what Ozempic is," the Titanic actress revealed. "All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that."
"This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!” Winslet proclaimed while she reportedly snacked on a pastry during the sit-down.
The A-lister went on to explain how intense the scrutiny on her body was when she rose to fame, which led her to battling an eating disorder. "I never told anyone about it," Winslet revealed.
"Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’" she explained. "So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."
The Regime star has previously opened up about the pressure to look picture-perfect in Hollywood. "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with," she said.
"But in the film industry, it is really changing," Winslet continued. "When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."
- 'Out of Touch and Ignorant': Kelly Osbourne Faces Backlash After Claiming People Only Hate on Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Because They 'Can't Afford It'
- Ozzy Osbourne 'Doesn't Like' Wife Sharon's Drastic Weight Loss From Ozempic: 'He Thinks Something Is Going to Happen to Me'
- Oprah Winfrey Admits People Treated Her 'Differently' When She Weighed Over 200 Pounds
The English star has continuously been candid about the trials and tribulations of being in show business, as she also recently admitted it was hard to handle the fame after Titanic came out.
"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," she explained in another interview.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ ... and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f------’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’" Winslet noted.
"I was grateful, of course," she acknowledged. "I was in my early 20s, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks."
The New York Times Magazine conducted the interview with Winslet about Ozempic.