OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kate winslet
OK LogoNEWS

Kate Winslet Says Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic 'Sounds Terrible': 'Let’s Eat Some More Things!'

kate winslet weight loss drug ozempic sounds terrible pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 4:57 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Winslet is not a fan of Ozempic!

During a recent interview, the Oscar-winning actress, 48, was asked about the type 2 diabetes medication and how it's become a popular way for celebrities to lose weight. However, Winslet wasn't too enthusiastic about the craze.

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet weight loss drug ozempic sounds terrible
Source: mega

Kate Winslet was asked about the weight-loss drug Ozempic.

"I actually don’t know what Ozempic is," the Titanic actress revealed. "All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that."

"This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!” Winslet proclaimed while she reportedly snacked on a pastry during the sit-down.

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet weight loss drug ozempic sounds terrible
Source: mega

Kate Winslet claimed she didn't even know what Ozempic was.

Article continues below advertisement

The A-lister went on to explain how intense the scrutiny on her body was when she rose to fame, which led her to battling an eating disorder. "I never told anyone about it," Winslet revealed.

"Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’" she explained. "So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."

Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet weight loss drug ozempic sounds terrible
Source: mega

Kate Winslet revealed she battled an eating disorder when she first rose to fame.

Article continues below advertisement

The Regime star has previously opened up about the pressure to look picture-perfect in Hollywood. "It can be extremely negative. People are subject to scrutiny that is more than a young, vulnerable person can cope with," she said.

"But in the film industry, it is really changing," Winslet continued. "When I was younger, my agent would get calls saying, 'How's her weight?' I kid you not. So it's heartwarming that this has started to change."

MORE ON:
kate winslet
Article continues below advertisement
kate winslet weight loss drug ozempic sounds terrible
Source: mega

Kate Winslet was glad the industry has changed when it comes to weight.

Article continues below advertisement

The English star has continuously been candid about the trials and tribulations of being in show business, as she also recently admitted it was hard to handle the fame after Titanic came out.

"I felt like I had to look a certain way, or be a certain thing, and because media intrusion was so significant at that time, my life was quite unpleasant," she explained in another interview.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"Journalists would always say, ‘After Titanic, you could have done anything and yet you chose to do these small things’ ... and I was like, ‘Yeah, you bet your f------’ life I did! Because, guess what, being famous was horrible,’" Winslet noted.

"I was grateful, of course," she acknowledged. "I was in my early 20s, and I was able to get a flat. But I didn’t want to be followed literally feeding the ducks."

The New York Times Magazine conducted the interview with Winslet about Ozempic.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.