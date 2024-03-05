Kate Winslet Says Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic 'Sounds Terrible': 'Let’s Eat Some More Things!'

The A-lister went on to explain how intense the scrutiny on her body was when she rose to fame, which led her to battling an eating disorder. "I never told anyone about it," Winslet revealed.

"Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’" she explained. "So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight. And that is one thing I will not let people talk about. If they do, I pull them up straight away."