'They're Just Miserable People Now': Kathie Lee Gifford Condemns 'The View' Co-Hosts for Being 'Vicious'

Article continues below advertisement

Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts about the current tone of The View. During the Monday, March 9, episode of “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,” the longtime TV personality shared her concerns about how much the show — and television in general — has changed over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Tomi Lahren is Fearless/YouTube Kathie Lee Gifford criticized the tone of 'The View.'

Article continues below advertisement

“There’s just more of us — and we’re meaner now,” she said. “People, at least, would pretend to have some manners. Now, there’s a viciousness.” “I mean, I used to be able to go on The View and talk to Joy [Behar] and Whoopi [Goldberg] and a lot of the other people there — Debbie Matenopoulos and I are still good pals — and never had a problem, you know, with anybody because they weren’t trying to … I don’t proselytize everything,” she added. “I share my faith, but I don’t say, ‘You’re going to go to h--- if you don’t.’ I don’t do that, you know? I want people to have a little bit more heaven in their life than h---.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When host Tomi Lahren asked whether she thinks the atmosphere would feel the same if she appeared on the show today, Gifford said the tone has clearly shifted. “I mean, everybody seems like they’re just miserable people now,” Gifford said. “I may make people miserable just talking the way we’re talking, but nobody will ever confuse me with a miserable person, right?”

Article continues below advertisement

“I have joy personified,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Tomi Lahren is Fearless/YouTube The TV personality said the show feels more 'vicious' today.

Article continues below advertisement

Her remarks come months after some viewers criticized Goldberg for what they felt was dismissive behavior toward co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin during discussions. “Whoopi constantly cuts Alyssa off. Daily,” one Reddit user said. “It’s so rude. Has anyone else noticed that? She doesn’t cut anyone else off while they are speaking, just Alyssa. She doesn’t let her complete a sentence.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Other fans shared similar reactions online. “I agree – people here are so annoyed at Alyssa. She’s really the best center right we have ever had on the panel – give her a voice,” one commenter wrote. “Whoopi is slowly becoming Barbara [Walters,] The View creator and former co-host],” said another. “If you’ve watched the show long enough, then you know. I’ve thought it would be better without her for a while now. I prefer when Joy is moderating.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The View Some viewers also criticized Whoopi Goldberg for talking over others.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, longtime co-host Behar previously shared that she’s also dealt with difficult moments at the "Hot Topics" table over the years. “I’m an only child. I was treated well as a child. I think everybody likes me,” Behar said, explaining that she prefers to trust the people around her.

Article continues below advertisement

She compared her own experience to that of a friend who had a difficult childhood and can quickly recognize when someone is being unkind. “And I can’t. I’m like Shirley Temple. Tell them, I don’t remember who’s mean to me — even at this table!” Behar quipped. Griffin quickly jumped in with a playful response: “No one at this table’s been mean to you!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @theview/X;MEGA Elisabeth Hasselbeck called Joy Behar 'selfish' and 'publicity-gaining,'

Article continues below advertisement

Behar clarified that none of her current colleagues have treated her poorly, but she acknowledged that things haven’t always been easy during her decades on the show. She pointed out that she’s been on The View for 28 years and has worked alongside many different personalities.