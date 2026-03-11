'They're Just Miserable People Now': Kathie Lee Gifford Condemns 'The View' Co-Hosts for Being 'Vicious'
March 11 2026, Published 9:17 a.m. ET
Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts about the current tone of The View.
During the Monday, March 9, episode of “Tomi Lahren Is Fearless,” the longtime TV personality shared her concerns about how much the show — and television in general — has changed over the years.
“There’s just more of us — and we’re meaner now,” she said. “People, at least, would pretend to have some manners. Now, there’s a viciousness.”
“I mean, I used to be able to go on The View and talk to Joy [Behar] and Whoopi [Goldberg] and a lot of the other people there — Debbie Matenopoulos and I are still good pals — and never had a problem, you know, with anybody because they weren’t trying to … I don’t proselytize everything,” she added. “I share my faith, but I don’t say, ‘You’re going to go to h--- if you don’t.’ I don’t do that, you know? I want people to have a little bit more heaven in their life than h---.”
When host Tomi Lahren asked whether she thinks the atmosphere would feel the same if she appeared on the show today, Gifford said the tone has clearly shifted.
“I mean, everybody seems like they’re just miserable people now,” Gifford said. “I may make people miserable just talking the way we’re talking, but nobody will ever confuse me with a miserable person, right?”
“I have joy personified,” she added.
Her remarks come months after some viewers criticized Goldberg for what they felt was dismissive behavior toward co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin during discussions.
“Whoopi constantly cuts Alyssa off. Daily,” one Reddit user said. “It’s so rude. Has anyone else noticed that? She doesn’t cut anyone else off while they are speaking, just Alyssa. She doesn’t let her complete a sentence.”
- Joy Behar 'Glad To Be Fired' From 'The View' In 2013, 'Sick Of The Show At That Point'
- 'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Silences Conservative Costar Alyssa Farah Griffin During Tense Political Discussion
- 'The View' Under Fire: Fans Claim Show Refuses To Allow Audience To Boo Rumored Replacement Host Alyssa Farah Griffin
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Other fans shared similar reactions online.
“I agree – people here are so annoyed at Alyssa. She’s really the best center right we have ever had on the panel – give her a voice,” one commenter wrote.
“Whoopi is slowly becoming Barbara [Walters,] The View creator and former co-host],” said another. “If you’ve watched the show long enough, then you know. I’ve thought it would be better without her for a while now. I prefer when Joy is moderating.”
Meanwhile, longtime co-host Behar previously shared that she’s also dealt with difficult moments at the "Hot Topics" table over the years.
“I’m an only child. I was treated well as a child. I think everybody likes me,” Behar said, explaining that she prefers to trust the people around her.
She compared her own experience to that of a friend who had a difficult childhood and can quickly recognize when someone is being unkind.
“And I can’t. I’m like Shirley Temple. Tell them, I don’t remember who’s mean to me — even at this table!” Behar quipped.
Griffin quickly jumped in with a playful response: “No one at this table’s been mean to you!”
Behar clarified that none of her current colleagues have treated her poorly, but she acknowledged that things haven’t always been easy during her decades on the show.
She pointed out that she’s been on The View for 28 years and has worked alongside many different personalities.
Over the years, Behar has famously clashed with several conservative co-hosts, including Meghan McCain and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.
Hasselbeck — who appeared on the show from 2003 to 2013 — recently criticized Behar after she spoke out against Carrie Underwood performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Speaking on Hannity, Hasselbeck said Behar’s remarks were “nothing more than selfish personal publicity-gaining.”