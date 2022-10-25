The View's Whoopi Goldberg Flies Off The Rails After Angry Protestors Invade Live Taping

Viewers at home and those watching the ladies live at the New York City studio were already upset with the hosts over the fact that they welcomed Ted Cruz onto the morning chat show, as things quickly turned ugly shortly after the senator's appearance.

SHUSHES & SHADE: INSIDE 'THE VIEW'S SNARKIEST SEASON 26 SNUBS

As the audience members who began chanting grew louder and louder over Cruz and the ladies' discussion, the moderator took it upon herself to chime in.

"Excuse me, excuse me," Goldberg, 66, told the demonstrators. “Ladies, excuse us, let us do our job."