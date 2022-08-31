Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Secret Romance With Mystery Suitor: Inside Her Past Loves

Falling in love, Today!

Despite broadcasting her mornings with millions of viewers for more than a decade as one of Today’s main anchors, it seems there are some things television staple Kathie Lee Gifford would rather keep off the air — namely, her romantic life.

In a new interview published on Monday, August 29, the longtime daytime television staple revealed that although there is a new suitor in her life, she plans on staying tight-lipped when it comes to the details of her budding romance.