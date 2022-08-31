Kathie Lee Gifford Reveals Secret Romance With Mystery Suitor: Inside Her Past Loves
Falling in love, Today!
Despite broadcasting her mornings with millions of viewers for more than a decade as one of Today’s main anchors, it seems there are some things television staple Kathie Lee Gifford would rather keep off the air — namely, her romantic life.
In a new interview published on Monday, August 29, the longtime daytime television staple revealed that although there is a new suitor in her life, she plans on staying tight-lipped when it comes to the details of her budding romance.
"I have someone very special in my life," explained Gifford. "I've discovered that by not talking about it, it stays special."
KATHIE LEE GIFFORD ADMITS SHE FEELS 'LONELY EVERY DAY' AFTER DEATH HER HUSBAND FRANK
Since her departure from the Today Show in 2019, it seems that Gifford, 69, has been embracing life out of the public eye, enjoying a quieter pace of life in Nashville, Tennessee.
Prior to her meeting her new mystery guy, she dated Randy Cronk in 2019, a development that
"She told people she didn't want to [date], that she wanted to just focus on gospel singing and producing," a source exclusively told OK! last summer, around the time of her move.
INSIDE KATHIE LEE GIFFORD'S LIFE IN NASHVILLE: GOSPEL SINGING, PRODUCING — AND 'SCANDALOUS' EVENINGS WITH 'YOUNGER' MAN
"She started seeing this guy and was obviously swept off her feet — and it just seemed so scandalous, given that he's younger and they've been spending lots of downtime at her home," the unnamed insider spilled. "To her credit, she's tried to be low-key and not blab every detail of her personal life like she did on Live and TODAY, they continued, adding that “there are no secrets in Nashville!"
"Kathie Lee never expected she would find someone again," an unnamed friend revealed last fall. "But then Randy walked into her life, and the relationship turned serious fast," the continued, noting that Gifford was "madly in love with Randy and eager to take things to the next level."
KATHIE LEE GIFFORD READY TO MAKE THINGS OFFICIAL WITH RANDY CRONK: SHE 'NEVER EXPECTED SHE WOULD FIND SOMEONE AGAIN' FOLLOWING LOSS OF FRANK GIFFORD, SAYS SOURCE
"But she’s an old-fashioned gal at heart and would never consider living together unless they were married," they added.
Prior to her Nashville escapades, the news anchor was previously married to NFL player, Frank Gifford from 1986 until his passing in 2015. The pair shared two children together, Cassidy Erin Gifford and Cody Gifford.