Kathryn Dennis Rants at Cop for 'Ruining' Her Kids' Lives in Shocking DUI Arrest Dashcam Footage
Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis was taken into police custody for driving under the influence of alcohol after she was involved in a three-car collision in South Carolina on Monday, May 20.
In newly-released dashcam footage of the arrest, Dennis could be seen threatening to sue the officer and accusing him of ruining her children's lives.
"Ya'll are ruining my life. And my kids'," she said as she sat in the backseat of the police vehicle. "Thanks for nothing because you didn't even do a field sobriety test to know if you're legit or not."
"No, you sure didn't. You didn't do a blood alcohol test," she continued. "Maybe I don't have the best balance in the whole wide world, but you sure didn't confirm what you were doing ... My ex is a felon. I know how this works."
Despite Dennis' complaints, there is photographic evidence of an officer appearing to conduct a field sobriety test.
She later claimed that it was "really messed up" for police to arrest people when they have kids, arguing that it could "really affect" their lives. The reality star said she didn't care about her own life, only her kids, then told him she didn't "deserve to be here" at all.
As she ranted, the officer occasionally calmly responded to her.
"You're treating me like an animal," she said in another portion of the clip. "This is crazy."
At one point, he opened the door to the backseat and leaned in to adjust her seatbelt.
"Get out of my face. Why are you so close to me? Why are you so close to me?" she asked him loudly. His voice was difficult to make out, but he seemed to say he was trying to fix her seatbelt. "You're disgusting! You're gross. Don't touch me like that."
The cop left the vehicle nd Dennis began hysterically crying and begging for her dog. She threatened to sue them if her dog went to the animal shelter.
Later in the video, she claimed she wouldn't get out of the car and accused the cop of touching her "inappropriately."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
This isn't her first brush with the law. As OK! previously reported, Dennis lost custody of her kids — she shares Kensie and Saint with ex-boyfriend Thomas Ravenel — due to failing several drug tests in early 2023.
Although she was awarded supervised visitation, it was reported in October 2023 that she hadn't seen her children since August 2023 and had not paid for the court-ordered supervisor.
TMZ reported the dashcam footage of Dennis' arrest.