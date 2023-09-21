Donald Trump Refused to Wear a Face Mask During the Pandemic Because They'd Get 'Covered in Bronzer,' Former Aide Claims

"I slowly shook my head. The president pulled the mask off and asked why I thought he should not wear it," Hutchinson wrote. "I pointed at the straps of the N95 I was holding. When he looked at the straps of his mask, he saw they were covered in bronzer."

"Why did no one else tell me that," Trump reportedly replied. "I’m not wearing this thing."

Continued the author, "The press would criticize him for not wearing a mask, not knowing that the depth of his vanity had caused him to reject masks ― and then millions of his fans followed suit."