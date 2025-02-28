Kathy Griffin Reveals Ex Jack Black's Horrific Hygiene in Rare Comment About Their Romance: Watch
Kathy Griffin is spilling the tea about her old fling with Jack Black.
On Thursday, February 27, the comedian, 64, exposed the bad hygiene habits the School of Rock alum had when they dated in the ‘90s.
Griffin recalled a shocking story from when she was bunking at Black’s Vermont pad in a viral TikTok clip.
“One night, I spent the night there, and the next day I’m in the shower,” she remembered. “I get off on the bath mat, and I said, ‘I need a shower towel,’ and he goes, ‘You’re standing on it.'”
The red-headed actress claimed the Kung Fu Panda star, 55, had “one bath mat-slash-towel” and “that was it.”
“You guys, that’s straight guys,” she quipped.
Though he was not the most cleanly, Griffin admitted she still continued their love affair.
“So naturally I kept sleeping with him,” she joked.
The My Life on the D-List alum noted The Holiday actor was the first famous person she was romantically entangled with at that point in her career.
“He was the first boyfriend I ever had where other bros thought I was cool because I was dating him,” she explained, adding that “dating” was a “very loose term.”
- Tiffany Haddish, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber & More Share Cringeworthy Details About Their Worst Dates
- Revealed: Jane Krakowski Dating Celebrated Broadway Set Designer David Rockwell After Falsely Linked To MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
- 24 Celebrities Who Were Rumored to Have Hooked Up: From John Stamos and Demi Moore to Will Smith and Jennifer Lopez
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
In the footage, the comic even showed a picture of the pair cuddled up on the couch to prove their relationship wasn't just a rumor.
“You’re not gonna believe this one,” she wrote alongside the post. “This is why you’re never gonna wanna miss an episode of my new YouTube show ‘Kathy Griffin: Talk Your Head Off.'”
In response, fans shared their thoughts on the hilariously cringey story.
“I’m actually jealous. I love Jack Black. Did y’all laugh all the time?” one user wondered, to which Griffin replied, “YES.”
“I would literally pass away if that happened to me,” another follower added, while another person joked, “The towel thing is so real. So is still sleeping with him lmfao.”
“1 towel and a mattress on the floor I bet 😆,” a fourth individual noted.
After her romance with Black, Griffin went on to date stars such as Quentin Tarantino, Fred Stoller, Conan O’Brien, Leif Garrett and Steve Wozniak.
The Primetime Emmy Award winner married Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006 and Randy Bick from 2020 to 2025.
Bick and Griffin separated in December 2023 and finalized their divorce in January 2025. In October 2024, the celeb opened up about the end of their marriage.
“The divorce is what’s kicking my a-- mentally,” she admitted. “I thought I was going to be with this guy forever. I’m heartbroken, I admit it.”
“I just didn’t think I’d be alone at this stage of the game, but hey, that’s on me. And I guess, I obviously have [to take] full responsibility,” she added.