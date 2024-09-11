'He's So Much Crazier': Kathy Griffin Fearful of 'Petty' Donald Trump 'Picking Off' Comedians If He's President Again
Kathy Griffin is making it clear that Donald Trump has to be stopped from getting elected again.
During a new interview, the comedian, 63, said if Trump, 78, gets into the White House for the second time, he'll cause a commotion for her and other comedians.
"He’s going to pick us off, one by one, like bowling pins, and I’m not kidding and I’m not being paranoid," the red-headed beauty told Entertainment Weekly while discussing the upcoming leg of her My Life on the PTSD-List tour, which was inspired by some of the trauma she experienced, especially after she posted a photo of herself holding a bloodied mask styled head that looked like Trump in 2017.
"I’m a D-lister, he’s not going to get to me on day one, but he’ll get to me, trust me. He’s got a list. I’ve known this guy for 25 years, maybe 30. He’s so petty that he lives for this. He doesn’t want to be president or do any president-ing," Griffin continued.
Griffin then predicted that she won't be the only target in Trump's mind.
"If he gets re-elected, he’ll go after Jimmy Kimmel, he’ll go after Jon Stewart, all the name ones, but he’ll go after Rosie O’Donnell. That’s all he’s going to do all day," she claimed. "He’ll have press conferences about it. He’s so much crazier than he was the first go-round."
As OK! previously reported, Griffin and Trump have interesting beef with one another. After posting a severed head of Trump, she said the Department of Justice came extremely close "to actually arresting me for conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States," calling the investigation "chilling."
This is hardly the first time Griffin has brought up the incident. Earlier this year, she joked about the situation.
“They’re crazed over me!” the TV star said on ABC’s The View. “So there was an actual parade Sunday night at my show in Huntington, New York, and they had all these Trumpers, organize an anti-Kathy Griffin parade. It was kind of funny because they did have a bobbing redhead of me, an effigy, and they had — they were shouting ‘I’m a traitor’ and all this other stuff. But the audience came and saw it, so it was like hate on the outside and inclusive love and laughs on the inside and it was sold out.”