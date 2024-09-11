"I’m a D-lister, he’s not going to get to me on day one, but he’ll get to me, trust me. He’s got a list. I’ve known this guy for 25 years, maybe 30. He’s so petty that he lives for this. He doesn’t want to be president or do any president-ing," Griffin continued.

Griffin then predicted that she won't be the only target in Trump's mind.

"If he gets re-elected, he’ll go after Jimmy Kimmel, he’ll go after Jon Stewart, all the name ones, but he’ll go after Rosie O’Donnell. That’s all he’s going to do all day," she claimed. "He’ll have press conferences about it. He’s so much crazier than he was the first go-round."