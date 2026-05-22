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Kathy Griffin Health Scare: Comedian Home From Hospital After Suffering Colonoscopy 'Complications'

Photo of Kathy Griffin
Source: MEGA

Kathy Griffin was previously diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 despite insisting she 'never smoked.'

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May 22 2026, Updated 10:52 a.m. ET

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Kathy Griffin shared a "TMI" health update with fans after being hospitalized following a standard medical procedure.

The comedian took to Instagram on Thursday, May 21, to reveal she was back home after being hospitalized.

"I spent the night in the hospital because I had complications from my colonoscopy," the 65-year-old revealed in her social media post, which featured a screenshot from her Notes app. "I know, I know, very s--- but I am home now with the doggies where I belong."

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Image of Kathy Griffin suffered 'complications' from a colonoscopy.
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin suffered 'complications' from a colonoscopy.

Alongside the message, Griffin also snapped a selfie to showcase herself in full glam and positive spirits.

"A not so tech savvy update," the Suddenly Susan actress quipped in the caption of her upload.

Griffin's latest health scare is one of many medical issues Griffin has shared with the public in recent years.

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Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin updated fans about her health via Instagram.

Back in August 2021, Griffin got candid about being diagnosed with lung cancer.

"I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed," she confessed at the time. "I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is Stage 1 and contained in my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing."

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Kathy Griffin Underwent 'Painful' Third Facelift

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Image of Kathy Griffin got candid about her 'painful' third facelift in October 2025.
Source: @kathygriffin/Instagram

Kathy Griffin got candid about her 'painful' third facelift in October 2025.

Griffin also hasn't been shy to share details about her cosmetic procedures, calling her third facelift "painful" in October 2025.

"It's painful, and when people say it isn't, they're lying," she dished. "They yanked my face. I said, 'Give me a good yank.' I said, 'Doctor, I don't want to see you in six months. Get in there and start pulling, yanking.'"

Addressing whether she's "happy" with the results, Griffin confirmed, "I kind of am. I know, I'm shallow."

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'It's Been One Health Thing After Another'

Image of 'The last six years have been absolutely brutal,' a source said of Kathy Griffin and her health woes.
Source: MEGA

'The last six years have been absolutely brutal,' a source said of Kathy Griffin and her health woes.

Roughly one year before her latest hospitalization, a source spoke out about the immense difficulties Griffin has faced in recent years regarding her health.

"The last six years have been absolutely brutal. It’s been one health thing after another," said an insider in May 2025. "People are amazed by her resilience. She’s battled cancer and beat it, but the fact that she’s managed to bounce back time and again is just astounding."

"She just had an emergency hysterectomy because they found cancerous cells and suddenly had to take it all out," the source spilled.

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'That's Kathy, She's a Fighter'

Image of Kathy Griffin underwent major vocal cord surgery in June 2024.
Source: Kathy Griffin/YouTube

Kathy Griffin underwent major vocal cord surgery in June 2024.

"And just before that she had vocal surgery," the confidant mentioned. "Her voice was damaged when she had surgery for lung cancer, so she’s just had vocal surgery to help get some return of her voice but she doesn’t have the volume or strength she used to."

Still, Griffin has never let health woes get in the way of her career, as the source concluded, "That’s Kathy, she’s a fighter."

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