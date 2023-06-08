Kathy Griffin Undergoes Vocal Cord Surgery Amid Battle With Lung Cancer: Watch the Graphic Video
Kathy Griffin gave fans an inside glimpse… of her vocal cords!
On Wednesday, June 7, the comedian shared graphic details about her recent vocal cord surgery. The video, which was posted to TikTok and Instagram, was prefaced with a trigger warning before showing medical footage of the inside of Griffin's esophagus.
"I so appreciate you guys following along on my journey to get my voice back after #lungcancer !!! Thank you so much to Dr.Barbu!!!" she wrote alongside the clip, referencing her two-year medical battle.
In response, fans flooded to the comments section to wish Griffin luck in her recovery before she begins to perform again.
"Long-time fan here. I wish I could make it to your Vegas show. I know you're going to rock it! You really do sound a lot better. Baby steps!" one person penned, while another said, "Wishing you a speedy and full recovery!"
A third complimented the 62-year-old by saying, "That jacket tho… BEST OF LUCK on your surgery!!! Get better quick!"
"Only the best for you, Kathy! Been a fan since I was 15, and am 31 now," said a fourth. "You're such an inspiration 💖."
"Take care! Break a leg! Not a vocal chord! 🥰🥰" a fifth fan joked. Famous friend Rosie O'Donnell also replied to the footage, stating, "Feel better griffin ❤️."
The actress discovered her diagnosis in 2021, which she shared with the world via social media.
"Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked," Griffin said at the time. "Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this, and I should have normal function with my breathing. I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less."
In hopes of curing her cancer, the Emmy award winner had half of her lung removed, which she admitted was harsh on her body.
"To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated," she wrote in August 2021. "Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend! With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills. Y'know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I'll be OK."