Kathy Griffin Uses Late Mother's Twitter Account After Elon Musk Bans Her From The Social Media Platform

“Free Kathy,” was tweeted from her late mother Maggie Griffin’s Twitter account, and since the page had not been active since 2019, most assumed the words came from the funny lady herself.

EXCLUSIVE: WHY KATHY GRIFFIN'S PEACE PLAN WITH ANDERSON COOPER FAILED — 'HE'S NOT VINDICTIVE, BUT HE IS VERY COLD'

After the billionaire made it clear that "any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," Griffin made another tweet from her mother's old account, “I’m back from the grave to say… #FreeKathy #TipIt.”