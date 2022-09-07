EXCLUSIVE: Why Kathy Griffin’s Peace Plan With Anderson Cooper Failed — 'He’s Not Vindictive, But He Is Very Cold'

So much for a band-aid baby! According to an OK! insider, Kathy Griffin had high hopes that the February arrival of Anderson Cooper's second child would help them reconnect and end their feud — however, no hatchets have been buried between the two

"Anderson holds a grudge like no other. Once you upset him, it’s for life. There is no going back," the source exclusively tells OK!. "He isn’t rude and he’s not vindictive, but he is very cold and has zero interest in ever being friends with Kathy ever again."