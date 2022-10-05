Kanye West Claps Back At Gigi Hadid & Resurfaces Hatred Against The Kardashians For Keeping Him From His Children

“I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday," the father-of-four wrote in a screen-shotted statement. "Gabby told me that she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats."

"So why did everyone feel so free to attack my T-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter," West continued in regard to current hate he has received after he wore a highly controversial 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt to Paris Fashion week.

GIGI HADID FIRES BACK AT 'DISGRACEFUL BULLY' KANYE WEST AFTER RAPPER VIRTUALLY ATTACKS RENOWNED FASHION EDITOR

"Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion," the 45-year-old stated. "And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt, where was you when I couldn’t see my kids? I went public in hope of public support at that time."