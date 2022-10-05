Kanye West Claps Back At Gigi Hadid & Resurfaces Hatred Against The Kardashians For Keeping Him From His Children
Kanye West's Instagram outrage continues — except now he is bringing up previous contentions against the Kardashian family for keeping him from seeing his children.
The rapper took to social media on Wednesday, October 5, to fire back at Gigi Hadid, who made several statements against West for his recent claims attacking renowned fashion editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.
“I wonder what Gigi and Venus’s perspectives were when I didn’t know where my child was on her birthday," the father-of-four wrote in a screen-shotted statement. "Gabby told me that she disagreed with that (and that’s me putting it in a nice way). She said it was on her group chats."
"So why did everyone feel so free to attack my T-shirt, but Candace Owens was the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter," West continued in regard to current hate he has received after he wore a highly controversial 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt to Paris Fashion week.
"Or we just chime in when we want to tear a Black man down for actually having a different political opinion," the 45-year-old stated. "And for all audience so outraged about my T-shirt, where was you when I couldn’t see my kids? I went public in hope of public support at that time."
The entire world seems to agree West's Instagram antics will not end any time soon, as Khloé Kardashian decided to break her family's silence in an effort to defend her sister Kim Kardashian.
"Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here," stated the 38-year-old media personality. "You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."
"Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it," in reference to West's claiming he was entirely kept in the dark on his daughter Chicago's 4th birthday. "You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came."
"Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time," Khloé continued. "Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽 I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish 🤍."
OK! previously reported one of West's infamous social media rants, where he begged for the public's support while he searched for Chicago's birthday party address back in January.
“I’m just putting this online because I need ya’ll support,” he told fans via Instagram Live at the time. “I’ve called Kim, texted the nannies, I got on the phone with Tristan [Thompson], he said he’d ask Khloé. Won’t nobody give me the address to my daughter’s birthday party right now, and that’s going to imprint in her mind that I wasn’t there for her.”