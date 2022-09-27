Why Does Lisa Rinna Hate Kathy Hilton? — Watch Now

The 18th chapter begins with the Los Angeles-based mom group preparing to end their trip to Aspen. While in Colorado, the tension for the ladies was at an all-time high. In the opening scene, the women reflected on their night out, and viewers were quickly introduced to a bizarre outburst that occurred at the Caribou Club.

“We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything,” Rinna shared. "And she’s saying things like, 'I’m going to take down NBC, Bravo … I will take down this show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.' What in the holy f**king hell?"

She later added, "She said 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it’s the last thing I ever do." Despite the altercation taking place without cameras being present, the television personality continued to discuss the strange interaction with Hilton's sister and her costars.

While Rinna began to throw darts at Hilton, Richards and Sutton Stracke quickly filled in the gaps while filming their separate recaps."Kathy was saying that she was pissed off and that I had to leave the club right now,” Hilton's younger sibling revealed. "I was very confused because I didn’t even know what happened. So I said 'No, I’m not doing that we just got here, Kathy.'"

"Kathy was just a little off. She kept asking everyone to do the conga line and I don’t think anybody wanted to do it," Stracke added. "And the next thing I know she’s in my face saying that she wanted to go home and if ‘you don’t go home with me, you’re not my friend."