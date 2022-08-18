'Real Housewives Of Toronto' Star Kara Alloway On Creating Reality Television Drama & Best Advice From Pal Kathy Hilton
The Real Housewives of Toronto's breakout star Kara Alloway knows how to make great television. The producer and reality star, who jumped onto the scene in the Canadian iteration of the Bravo hit in 2017, never shies away from keeping it real and telling it exactly like it is.
Alloway sat down exclusively with OK! to talk about what goes on on camera and off while filming the RHOT, which housewives have been the most supportive and the best piece of advice longtime friend Kathy Hilton gave her about navigating the wild world of reality television.
SUTTON STRACKE DISHES ON LOYAL FRIENDSHIP WITH GARCELLE BEAUVAIS, WITHSTANDING 'RHOBH' DRAMA & NEW CASHMERE LINE
"I don't have skeletons in my closet or if I do, I like them to share with everybody," the writer said of being completely herself on camera. "I was really curious to see who would be cast because I was helping them with the casting for a bit, in the sense of introducing them to acquaintances and friends and suggesting people."
Ultimately, the network wound up casting a unique group of women with Roxy Earle, Gregoriane "Grego" Minot, Ann Kaplan Mulholland, Joan Kelley Walker and Jana Webb. "It's a huge emotional string with friends because when you think about it — if you have a falling out with someone, you're not gonna turn around and go to coffee with them the very next day," she dishes.
One friend she can always count on? Her close pal, Hilton, a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fan favorite. "She said to me, 'Kara, you have to keep this in mind. And this has to stay in the back of your head. I'm nice. But don't mess with me,'" Alloway laughs.
COUNTESS LUANN DE LESSEPS 'DID NOT SEE' THE DOUBLE 'RHONY' SHOW NEWS COMING, REVEALS SHE WANTS TO SEE JILL ZARIN, KELLY BENSIMON & DORINDA MEDLEY RETURN
The Paris In Love star was not the only fellow Housewife that gave her sage advice. The Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin was also able to give Alloway the lay of the land on how she should approach the show.
"Jill was like the tough love New York," she jokes. "She said 'Look, you wanted to be on TV, you're on TV, snap out of it! What's your problem? It's gonna be what it's gonna be', which is exactly sort of what I needed to hear."
The creative mind also got a boost from The Real Housewives of Dallas star Leanne Locken. "Leanne was very sweet, and very, very Southern," she said. "She was like, 'honey, did you cuss? Is that why you're worried? I was like, no, Leanne, it's not."